Dussehra 2024 Date: When Is Vijayadashami? Know Shubh Muhurat, Significance, And Celebrations Across India

Dussehra, one of the most revered festivals in Hinduism, will be celebrated across India on October 12, 2024. This festival, symbolizing the victory of good over evil, holds immense cultural and religious significance. Falling on the Dashami Tithi of the Shukla Paksha in the Hindu month of Ashwina, Dussehra marks the conclusion of the nine-day Navratri festival and the triumph of righteousness.

Dussehra 2024: Date and Shubh Muhurat

In 2024, Dussehra will be observed on Saturday, October 12. Families across the country will partake in traditional rituals and ceremonies. According to the DrikPanchang, here are the auspicious timings for important rituals:

Vijay Muhurat: 14:03 to 14:49 (Duration: 46 minutes)

Bengal Vijayadashami: Sunday, October 13, 2024

Aparahna Puja Time: 13:17 to 15:35 (Duration: 2 hours 19 minutes)

Dashami Tithi Begins: 10:58 on Oct 12, 2024

Dashami Tithi Ends: 09:08 on Oct 13, 2024

Shravana Nakshatra Begins: 05:25 on Oct 12, 2024

Shravana Nakshatra Ends: 04:27 on Oct 13, 2024

Dussehra 2024: Significance

The festival of Dussehra holds a dual significance, both emphasizing the universal theme of the victory of good over evil. Two major legends define its importance in Hindu mythology:

Victory of Goddess Durga Over Mahishasura

Dussehra marks the final day of Navratri, celebrating the victory of Goddess Durga over the demon Mahishasura. This legend symbolizes the destruction of evil forces, reinforcing the belief that good will always triumph, even against overwhelming odds.

Victory of Lord Rama Over Ravana

The second prominent story is the victory of Lord Rama over the demon king Ravana. After Ravana abducted Devi Sita, Lord Rama, with the help of Laxman, Hanuman, and their army, defeated Ravana in an epic battle. To commemorate this victory, effigies of Ravana, his brother Kumbhakarna, and his son Meghnath are burnt across many parts of India, especially in northern states, symbolizing the destruction of evil and the restoration of dharma (righteousness).

Dussehra 2024: Celebration Across India

Dussehra celebrations vary widely across India, with unique customs and traditions in each region:

Northern India: The festival is marked by Ramleela performances, dramatic re-enactments of the Ramayana that culminate with the burning of effigies of Ravana, Kumbhakarna, and Meghnath on the 10th day.

West Bengal: Dussehra coincides with the conclusion of Durga Puja, where grand pandals showcasing beautiful idols of Goddess Durga are set up. The festival concludes with the immersion (visarjan) of the idols in rivers or ponds, symbolizing the goddess's return to her celestial abode.

As India prepares to celebrate Dussehra, the festival serves as a powerful reminder of the timeless truth that good will always conquer evil. Zee News wishes you and your family a joyous and blessed Dussehra 2024!