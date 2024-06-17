Eid Al-Adha 2024: Best Wishes, Messages, WhatsApp Status To Share

This celebration, also known as the "Festival of Sacrifice," marks the end of the annual Hajj pilgrimage to Mecca, Saudi Arabia.

Eid Al-Adha, sometimes called "Bakrid," is one of the most revered holidays in the Muslim world. In Islam, this festival—also known as Eid Al-Adha, or Hari Raya Hajj—is held to be of utmost importance. Arafah Day honors the second day of the Hajj pilgrimage and falls on the ninth day of Dhu Al Hijjah. Following Arafah Day, Muslims worldwide celebrate Eid Al Adha on the tenth day of Dhu Al Hijjah. It's a time to share meals with the less fortunate, close friends, and family members.

Wishes For Eid Al-Adha 2024

1. Eid is the best time of the year because all family and friends celebrate it together. Greetings of Eid al Adha!

2. Eid al Adha is a day to commemorate the trust, faith, love and devotion of Prophet Ibrahim towards Allah. Eid ul Adha Mubarak 2024.

3. Eid is the best festival of year and you can feel the happiness in air. Happy Eid al Adha 2024.

4. I wish you happiness and lots of positivity on this blessed festival of Eid al Adha. Happy Eid 2024.

5. May the divine blessings of Allah bring you hope, faith, and joy on this auspicious occasion of Eid-ul-Adha.

6. Eid Mubarak! May the spirit of Bakrid illuminate your heart and soul, filling your life with joy and serenity.

7. Eid-ul-Adha is a time for reflection and gratitude. May your life be filled with both, today and always.

8. Eid Mubarak! May the spirit of sacrifice and devotion guide you towards a life of compassion and understanding.

9. Eid-ul-Adha is a reminder of the power of faith and the importance of sacrifice. May you be blessed with both.

10. Eid Mubarak! May the spirit of this holy festival bring you closer to Allah and enrich your life with peace and joy.