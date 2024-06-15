Eid Al-Adha 2024: Date, Time, Significance, And More

This celebration, also known as the "Festival of Sacrifice," marks the end of the annual Hajj pilgrimage to Mecca, Saudi Arabia.

Eid Al-Adha, sometimes called "Bakrid," is one of the most revered holidays in the Muslim world. In Islam, this festival—also known as Eid Al-Adha, or Hari Raya Hajj—is held to be of utmost importance. Arafah Day honors the second day of the Hajj pilgrimage and falls on the ninth day of Dhu Al Hijjah. Following Arafah Day, Muslims worldwide celebrate Eid Al Adha on the tenth day of Dhu Al Hijjah. It's a time to share meals with the less fortunate, close friends, and family members.

Date Of Bakrid

Eid Al Adha falls on the tenth day of Dhu Al Hijjah. If the moon is visible on June 6, then Dhu Al Hijjah will begin on June 7. June 15 is Arafah Day (Dhu Al Hijjah 9), while June 16 is Eid Al-Adha, also known as Bakrid (Dhu Al Hijjah 10).

Significance of Eid Al-Adha 2024

The "Festival of Sacrifice," Eid Al-Adha 2024, honors Prophet Abraham (Abraham) for his willingness to offer his son as a sacrifice to appease God. However, God provided a ram to be sacrificed in its stead. The festival emphasizes the importance of faith, obedience, and sacrifice.