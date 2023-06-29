Eid Ul-Adha 2023: Here's How People Are Celebrating Bakrid Around The World

Bakrid, also known as Eid al-Adha or the Festival of Sacrifice, is an important religious holiday celebrated by Muslims worldwide. During Bakrid, Muslims gather for special prayers at mosques and communal areas. The day begins with a special congregational prayer, usually performed in the morning. The prayer is followed by a sermon, which highlights the significance of the occasion and encourages acts of charity, compassion, and sacrifice.

One of the key traditions of Bakrid is the sacrifice of an animal, typically a goat, sheep, or cow, to symbolize Ibrahim's willingness to sacrifice his son. The meat from the sacrificed animal is divided into three parts: one part is given to the poor and needy, one part is shared with friends and family, and the remaining part is kept for personal consumption.

Apart from the sacrificial ritual, Bakrid is a time for Muslims to come together with their loved ones, exchange greetings and gifts, and enjoy festive meals. It is a time of joy, reflection, and gratitude, as well as an opportunity to strengthen family and community bonds.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday greeted people on the occasion of Eid ul-Adha.

"Greetings on Eid ul-Adha. May this day bring happiness and prosperity to everyone. May it also uphold the spirit of togetherness and harmony in our society. Eid Mubarak!" he tweeted.

Also read: Eid Al-Adha 2023: 10 Places To Try Lip-Smacking Food This Bakra Eid

Here’s How Bakrid Was Celebrated Across The Globe:

In India, Eid Al-Adha was celebrated in various states including Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Jammu And Kashmir, Delhi and more.

Eid Celebrations In India

Delhi

June 29 witnessed a joyous and traditional celebration of Eid ul-Adha in the national capital, as devotees flocked to mosques, including the historic Jama Masjid and Fatehpuri Masjid, despite the presence of rain, to partake in special prayers. Following the ceremonial 'Qurbani' or cattle sacrifice, individuals also took the opportunity to visit friends and family, exchanging greetings and sharing meals.

Notable figures such as Delhi Lt Governor V K Saxena, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, and President Droupadi Murmu conveyed their warm wishes to the public on this auspicious occasion. President Murmu also encouraged everyone to embrace unity and harmony within society, emphasizing that Eid ul-Adha symbolizes a sacred festival of love and sacrifice. This observance honors the Islamic tradition inspired by Prophet Ibrahim, who, in a dream, demonstrated his willingness to sacrifice even his beloved son at the request of Allah.

Kerala

Eid was celebrated in Kerala by Muslims with great religious enthusiasm and traditional joy. However, alongside the festivities, they expressed their disapproval of the Centre's statements regarding the Uniform Civil Code. From early morning, people dressed in their customary attire hurried to the mosques and Eidgahs, where separate enclosures were arranged for women. The renowned Palayam Mosque, located near the State Secretariat, was filled with worshippers. Imam Dr. V.P. Suhaib Moulavi passionately called on the Centre to abandon the Uniform Civil Code, citing its infringement and violation of the Constitution.

“There should be no attempt to take away the religious rights of the people. The Centre should desist from this,” said the Moulavi.

With the Muslim population in Kerala constituting 26 percent of the state's total population of 3.30 crore, the demand to protect religious rights was resoundingly expressed.

Andhra Pradesh

On Thursday, Muslims in Andhra Pradesh enthusiastically celebrated Eid-Ul-Adha (Bakrid). A large gathering of Muslims took place at the Indira Gandhi Municipal Stadium in Vijayawada. The Chief Minister, Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy, conveyed his Bakrid greetings to the Muslims in the state, highlighting that this festival commemorates the sacrifice made by Prophet Ibrahim. N Chandrababu Naidu, the leader of TDP, also extended his wishes to the people on the occasion of Bakrid. He emphasized that Bakrid is a festival that promotes the act of sharing what one has with others, exemplifying the Muslims' devotion to God.

Eid Celebrations In Indonesia

In Indonesia, Muslims rejoiced on Thursday as they marked Eid al-Adha, a significant event in the Islamic calendar. This festive occasion, also referred to as the "Feast of Sacrifice," aligns with the culmination of the annual hajj pilgrimage in Saudi Arabia. The day was marked by abundant meat-centered feasts, as concerns over the previous year's foot-and-mouth disease outbreak had subsided. During Eid al-Adha, devout Muslims traditionally purchase and sacrifice animals, sharing a significant portion of the meat with those in need as an integral part of the celebration.

Many Southeast Asia nations, including Indonesia, Malaysia, Brunei and Singapore observed Eid al-Adha on Thursday, while Muslims in other parts of the globe, including in countries like Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Turkey, Afghanistan and Nigeria, celebrated the holiday on Wednesday. It varies according to moon sightings in different parts of the world.