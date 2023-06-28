Eid-ul-Adha 2023 Recipes: Best 8 Delicious Eid Foods To Prepare At Home

It’s that time of the year again when we get to enjoy the delicacies of Eid-ul-Adha or Eid-al-Adha. As the auspicious festival of Eid approaches, here are some mouth-watering exquisite collections of Eid recipes, carefully curated to bring the essence of this festive season right to your kitchen. Prepare to embark on a culinary adventure filled with aromatic spices, delectable sweets, and savoury snacks that will leave your taste buds craving for more. From rich biryanis, delectable kebabs, and decadent desserts, these recipes ensure that your festive table brims with the correct delights.

Here are 8 mouthwatering recipes on this Eid-Al-Adha from the top chefs on Tata Play Cooking:

1. Mutton Biryani by Shipra Khanna

Ingredients:

● 6 tbsp olive oil

● 1 cup onion, sliced

● 1 tbsp black peppercorns

● 1 tbsp cloves

● Salt, as required

● 1 tbsp Meat masala

● 1 tbsp red chilli powder

● 2 tbsp cumin powder

● 1/4 tbsp turmeric powder

● 1/4 tbsp nutmeg powder

● 750 grams mutton pieces

● 1 tbsp ginger garlic paste

● water, as required

● 1 bowl of rice, boiled

● 1 tbsp saffron water

● 1 cup coriander leaves, chopped

Method:

● Heat oil in a deep pan, add onions, black peppercorns, and cloves and saute well

● In a bowl, mix salt, meat masala, red chilli powder, cumin powder, turmeric powder, nutmeg powder and 1 tbsp oil

● Add mutton pieces and mix well

● Keep it aside for 30 minutes

● Add ginger garlic paste to the onions and mix well

● Add marinated mutton and mix well

● Cover and cook for 30-45 minutes

● Add water and mix well. Continue to cover and cook for 30-45 minutes

● Spread rice evenly to cover the mutton

● Drizzle saffron water and coriander leaves

● Cover and cook for 15-20 minutes on low flame

● Mutton Biryani is ready

● Transfer it to a bowl and garnish with coriander leaves

Tip

● Place the biryani vessel onto a thick tawa and slowly cook the Biryani

2. Sevaiyan Kheer by Tarla Dalal

Ingredients:

● 3 tbsp ghee

● 1/2 cup broken vermicelli (sevaiyan)

● 2 cups hot full-fat milk

● 3/4 cup sugar

● 2 to 3 strands saffron (kesar), optional

● 1/2 tsp cardamom (elaichi) powder

For the garnish:

1 tbsp slivered almonds (badam)

Method:

● Heat the ghee in a kadhai, add the vermicelli and saute on a slow flame for 3 to 4 minutes or till the vermicelli is light pink in color

● Add 1 cup of water and 1/4 cup of milk, mix well and cook on a medium flame for 4 to 5 minutes or till the vermicelli is cooked, while stirring continuously

● Add the sugar and remaining 1 3/4 cups of milk, mix well and cook on a slow flame for 2 to 3 minutes, while stirring continuously

● Add the cardamom powder, mix well and cook on a slow flame for 1 to 2 minutes

● Serve immediately garnished with slivered almonds

● Recipe source http://www.tarladalal.com

3. Mutton Kebab by Nita Mehta

Ingredients:

● 250 gm mutton mince (keema), boiled

● 2 tbsp oil

● 1/2 tsp cumin seeds

● 2 tbsp pathar phool (earthy aroma)

● 4 onion, finely chopped

● 2 green chillies, chopped

● 1 tbsp chopped ginger

● 1 tbsp chopped garlic

● 2 tbsp meat masala

● 1 tsp red chilli powder

● Salt to taste

Other Ingredients:

● 1 egg

● 1 tsp lemon juice

● 2 tbsp gram flour, dry roast on a tawa till fragrant

● 1 tbsp butter, at room temperature

● 1/2 tsp cardamom powder

● Oil to fry kebabs

Method:

● Heat oil in a kadhai. Add cumin seeds and pathar phool and saute for a while

● Add onions and green chilli and fry on medium heat till golden brown

● Add ginger and garlic and stir for a minute on low heat

● Add meat masala, red chilli powder and salt. Mix well. Add boiled mince, and roast it for 3-4 minutes till dry. Let it cool completely

● Transfer half to a mixer and add egg and lemon juice. Grind to a paste. Now add half of the mixture and grind again to a smooth paste. Remove from mixer to a bowl

● Add besan and butter to get a soft mixture. Refrigerate for 30 minutes to become firm

● Mix cardamom powder into the mixture and make kebabs. Pan-fry the kebabs

● Mutton Kebab is ready to serve

4. Mutton Rogan Rosh by Nita Mehta

Ingredients:

● 1/2 kg mutton, cut into pieces

● 1/2 cup yogurt^ Brown onion paste

● 3 onions, sliced, deep fried till golden

● 2 tbsp yogurt

Other ingredients:

● 3 tbsp ghee

● 1 tej patta

● 2 star anise

● 2-3 green cardamoms

● 1 tbsp ginger-garlic paste

● 1 tsp kashmiri mirch powder

● 1 tsp coriander powder

● 1 tsp salt, or to taste

● 2 tsp meat masala

● A little saffron, dissolved in warm water

Method:

● Marinate mutton with 1/2 cup yogurt for some time

● Heat ghee in a kadhai. Add tej patta, star anise and cardamoms. Fry for 1-2 minutes

● Add Kashmiri mirch powder dissolved in a little water and coriander powder

● Add salt and mix. Add ginger-garlic paste. Stir for 1-2 minute

● Add marinated mutton, stir for about 5-7 minutes till dry and ghee separates

● Meanwhile, grind fried onions with the remaining yogurt to get brown onion paste. Add meat masala to the meat and roast for 2 minutes

● Add hot water. Cover and cook till done for about 45 minutes

● Add brown onion paste and saffron. Stir over medium heat for few minutes till ghee separates. Mutton Rogan Josh is ready

● Serve hot with nan or rice.

5. Soya Shami Kebab by Harpal Sokhi

Ingredients:

● 250 gms soya nuggets, soaked in hot water

● 100 gms chana dal, soaked

● 2 tsp garam masala

● 1 tsp chopped coriander

● 1 1/2 cup onions, freshly chopped

● 1 tsp red chilli powder

● 2 tsp green chillies, freshly chopped

● salt to taste

● 2 tsp refined oil

For garnishing:

● Green chilli

● lemon rings

Method:

● In a pressure cooker, add soaked nuggets, soaked chana dal, garam masala, coriander, chopped onions, red chilli powder and chopped green chillies and let it cook for 5 minutes

● Once cooked, cool it and grind it into a smooth dough. Add chopped onion, green chillies and fresh coriander and mix well

● Make round kebabs out of the dough and shallow fry them on a hot tawa. When they are cooked on both sides, remove in a plate

● Serve hot, garnishing with split green chilli and lemon slices.

6. Hot & Sour Mutton Balls by Harpal Sokhi

Ingredients:

● 1 1/2 cups boneless mutton cubes

● 2 tbsp garlic, chopped

● 2 tbsp celery, chopped

● 4 stalks of spring onion greens, chopped

● 4 spring onion bulbs, chopped

● Salt to taste

● 2 tsp vinegar

● 2 tsp soya sauce

● 2 tbsp red chilli paste

● 2 tbsp oil + to grease

● 1 tbsp ginger, chopped

● 2 tbsp tomato sauce

● 1 tbsp cornflour

Method:

● Blend together mutton cubes, 1 tbsp garlic, 1 tbsp celery, 2 spring onion greens, 2 spring onion bulbs, salt, 1 tsp vinegar, 1 1/2 tsp soya sauce and 1 tbsp red chilli paste in a mixer and make a mince

● Remove mince into the bowl. Grease your palms with a little oil and make balls of mince

● Heat oil in a wok, add remaining garlic and ginger and saute until brown. Add remaining celery, remaining spring onion bulbs and saute

● Add remaining red chilli paste, tomato sauce and mix well. Add remaining soy sauce, remaining vinegar, salt and mix. Add little water and stir

● Reduce heat and gently add mince balls into the sauce (don't stir while adding mince balls). Now gently rotate the pan so that the mince balls separate from each other and let it cook

● Take cornflour in a small bowl. Add little water and mix to make a batter. Add the batter to the mutton and gently mix

● Add remaining spring onion greens and mix. Cook for 2 to 3 minutes

● Transfer into a serving bowl and serve.

7. Egg Biryani by Harpal Sokhi

Ingredients:

● 2 cups Basmati rice, soaked

● 5-6 ltr water

● 1 tsp cumin seeds

● Salt to taste

For the biryani:

● 2 tbsp oil

● 1 tbsp ghee +1 tbsp

● 1 tsp cumin seeds

● 3 small chopped onions

● 2 tbsp ginger and garlic paste

● 3 tomatoes, chopped

● Salt to taste

● 2 tbsp coriander powder

● 1 tsp red chilli powder

● 1/2 tsp turmeric powder

● 1 tsp garam masala

● 1 cup yogurt

● 1 inch ginger juliennes

● 3-4 green chillies, slit

● 15-20 mint leaves

● 2 tbsp coriander leaves, chopped

● 3-4 tbsp browned onion

● 4 boiled eggs

● 2 large potatoes, boiled

● 1 lemon, juice

For the omelet:

● 1 tsp oil

● 3 eggs

● 1/4 tsp red chilli

● Salt to taste

For the layering:

● 2 tbsp garam masala

● 1 tsp green cardamom powder

● 3 tsp browned onion

● 20-25 mint leaves

● 2 tbsp coriander leaves, chopped

● 2 tbsp ghee

● 3-4 tbsp water

Method:

● Boil the water with salt and cumin seeds. Add the rice and cook until 3/4 done. Strain and spread on the tray and keep aside

● Heat the oil and ghee in a pan, add cumin seeds and saute. Add the chopped onions and saute till brown. Add the ginger garlic paste and saute well

● Add the chopped tomatoes, salt to taste and saute well till pulpy and oil separates

● Add the coriander powder, red chilli powder, turmeric powder, garam masala and mix well. Whisk the yoghourt and add to the mixture

● Add the ginger juliennes, green chillies, torn mint leaves, freshly chopped coriander leaves, browned onion, and mix well. Remove from the flame

● Make small slits on the boiled eggs and add to the onion mixture. Cut the potatoes into big cubes, add to the mixture, and mix well. Add the lemon juice and ghee and mix well. Keep it aside

For the omelette:

● Heat the oil in a pan. In a bowl break the eggs, add red chilli powder, salt to taste and mix well

● Pour the egg into the pan and make an omelette. Keep it aside

For the layering:

● Spread half of the rice over the masala

● Sprinkle garam masala, green cardamom powder, browned onion, 12-15 mint leaves, coriander leaves, 1 tablespoon ghee and the omelette. Make some slits in the omelette with a knife

● Add the remaining rice and spread evenly. Add the garam masala, green cardamom powder, browned onion, mint leaves, chopped coriander leaves, ghee and sprinkle some water

● Place the butter paper on top of the rice. Sprinkle some water on top. Cover and seal with dough. Cook on dum for about 12-15 minutes

● Remove from the bottom in a serving dish. Garnish with fresh coriander and lemon, and serve hot with raita.

8. Mix Fruit Lassi by Harpal Sokhi

Ingredients:

● 1/2 cup mixed fruit jam

● Crushed ice as required

● 2 cups yogurt

● 1 tbsp honey

● 4 tbsp lemon juice

● 1 medium pear

● 1 medium apple

Method:

● Take mixed fruit jam into a mixer jar. Add crushed ice, yoghurt, honey, lemon juice and blend well.

● Chop the pear and apple. Pour fruit lassi into a glass. Put some chopped pear and apple on it. Serve immediately.



