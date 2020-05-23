Eid-ul-Fitr 2020: India timings, moon sighting and here's when the country will celebrate Eid

New Delhi: The Islamic holy month of Ramzan or Ramadan will come to an end with Eid-ul-Fitr celebrations. With Eid-ul-Fitr or Eid-al-Fitr, the 30-day long period of fasting (also known as Rozas) comes to an end. Muslims across the globe celebrate the day with much gusto and fervour.

Eid-ul-Fitr is the first and only day in the month of Shawwal during which Muslims are not permitted to fast. The day and date of Eid may vary depending upon different time zones and moon sighting.

However, due to the deadly novel coronavirus outbreak, this time festivities might have a new way of celebrations. With people confined to their homes and social distancing the new norm, spending time with family at home can be a new way of expressing gratitude and celebrating the essence of the festival worldwide.

The crescent moon was not sighted in Saudi Arabia on Friday, May 22, 2020, therefore Eid will be celebrated in Gulf countries on May 24 - Sunday.

Eid-ul-Fitr 2020 India Timings:

The date of Eid will be decided upon the moon sighting on May 23, Saturday, most likely. If the moon is sighted on that day, then Eid will be celebrated on May 24, Sunday. Otherwise, it will be on May 25, 2020 - Monday.

Ramzan or Ramadan falls on the ninth month of the Islamic calendar and holds a great significance for the Muslim community. During the holy month of Ramadan, Muslims observe fasts for 30 days marking it as a gesture to revere the first revelation of the Quran to Muhammad according to Islamic belief.

According to many beliefs, this annual observance is regarded as one of the Five Pillars of Islam. The month lasts for about 29–30 days (usually a month) based on the visual sighting of the crescent moon, according to numerous biographical accounts compiled in the hadiths.

Ramadan word has Arabic root ramiḍa or ar-ramaḍ, which means scorching heat or dryness. It is believed that the holy book of Quran was written during this month. Thus, the people practise fasting in this month to purify their souls and seek forgiveness from the Almighty Allah.

Eid Mubarak to all our readers!