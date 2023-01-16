Exotic cocktails: These 4 fun cocktail recipes are a MUST-TRY for your next party

Cocktails recipes: Ali Hamdan, Chief mixologist and beverage manager at Hilton Maldives Amingiri, offers some of his favourite concoctions. These concoctions range from simple to elaborate, and everything in between! To attempt these recipes, scroll down.

CURRY HIGHBALL

This cocktail is purely inspired by Maldives` local scents and flavours served in a highball glass.

Ingredients

- 3 Curry leaves

- 20 ml House made passion fruit puree

- 20 ml Pressed lemon juice

- 15 ml Simple Syrup

- 60 ml Beefeater 24 Gin

- 90 ml Tepache, fermented in the Cocktail Lab

Method: Muddle and shake

Garnish: Dehydrated pineapple and curry leaves

ASMARALOKA

A curation that highlights Hilton Maldives Amingiri`s reduced-waste approach i.e. this recipe ensures that no part of the pineapple is discarded. This cocktail is simply served in a rock glass.

Ingredients

- 40 ml Havana Club Añejo 3 yrs

- 20 ml Malibu

- 80 ml Clarified pineapple

- 30 ml House made pineapple elixir

- 2 dashes Angostura Bitters

- 3 drops of Saline solution

- House-made passion fruit foam

- Dried pineapple

Method: Stirred

Garnish: Dehydrated pineapple

DANASTRI (Low-ABV)

A healthier alternative with lower alcohol by volume served in a highball glass.

Ingredients

- 20 ml Beefeater Gin

- 40 ml Lyre`s Dry London (non-alcohol range)

- 150 ml House made tamarind and turmeric herbal drink

- Saline solution

- CO2 charger (for carbonation)

- 1 pc Star anise

- House-made hibiscus Garden of Eden tea foam

Method: Pour and shake, fine strain into the carbonation bottle. Pour over ice from the carbonation bottle and top up with tea foam

Garnish: Star anise

AMINGIRI COLADA

Served in a coconut shell, the Amingiri Colada is Hilton Amingiri`s signature island take on the classic Pina Colada, which was created in 1954 at Caribe Hilton.

Ingredients

- 6 ml Spice-infused Havana Club

- 15 ml Malibu

- 40 ml Fresh passion fruit puree

- 40 ml Coconut cream

- 40 ml Pineapple juice

- 20 ml Fresh coconut water

- 1 pc Pandan leaf

- House-made coconut foam

Method: Muddle and shake

Garnish: Coconut foam, roasted fresh coconut chips and pandan leaf