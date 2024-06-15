Advertisement
Father's Day 2024 Significance: Date, History, And Significance

The purpose of the day is to honor and celebrate our father. While many other nations observe Father's Day in June, India observes the holiday in a different month on a different day. It is often forgotten what our father has sacrificed. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Olivia Sarkar|Last Updated: Jun 15, 2024, 09:35 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Father's Day 2024 Significance: Date, History, And Significance Image credit: Freepik

The third Sunday in June is designated as Father's Day each year. Father's Day 2024 is June 16, 2024, this year. The purpose of the day is to honor and celebrate our father. While many other nations observe Father's Day in June, India observes the holiday in a different month on a different day. It is often forgotten what our father has sacrificed. The day is the ideal chance for us to show our Father how much we appreciate and adore him, as well as to give him thanks for everything. Around the world, people commemorate this unique day with great delight and fervor.

Date

As we celebrate Father’s Day on June 16, let us know the history and significance, associated with this 
day.

History

Father's Day was originally observed in the United States in the wake of a mining accident at Fairmont, West Virginia, that claimed hundreds of lives. The identification of this day is also attributed to a woman from Spokane, Washington named Sonora Smart Dodd. Sonora wished to pay tribute to her father, William Jackson Smart, a Civil War soldier who raised his six children by himself following the tragic death of his wife.

Sonora's efforts resulted in the first Father's Day being observed in Spokane on June 19, 1910. The United States of America formally recognized Father's Day as a national holiday in 1972 when President Richard Nixon signed an executive order.

Significance

This day is very important because it carries on the custom of honoring fathers in our lives and the countless sacrifices they have made. Additionally, it gives us a chance to thank them for imparting valuable life lessons and ideals to us. Here are a few justifications for the celebration of this day.

 

