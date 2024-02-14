trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2721151
NewsLifestyleCulture
HAPPY VALENTINES DAY

From Brunch to Date Night: Types Bags You Can Choose From On Valentine's Day

Valentine's Day calls for the perfect accessory to complement your outfit, whether you're enjoying a casual brunch or a romantic evening out. Here are some bag styles to get your girlfriend this valentine's day.

Written By Tanya Dutt|Last Updated: Feb 14, 2024, 12:25 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

From Brunch to Date Night: Types Bags You Can Choose From On Valentine's Day From brunch to date night, this day demands the perfect bag to complement your style

Valentine's Day is upon us, and whether you're planning a cosy brunch or a romantic date night, having the perfect bag to complement your outfit is essential. From brunch to date night, this day demands the perfect bag to complement your style. Opt for a chic crossbody to keep essentials close yet hands-free during a casual brunch. For a romantic evening, a sleek clutch adds elegance and holds just the essentials. A versatile tote transitions effortlessly from day to night, ideal for carrying gifts or extra essentials. If you prefer a more casual vibe, a stylish backpack offers comfort without compromising style. Whichever you choose, let your bag be an extension of your personality on this special day.

Here are five versatile and elegant bags that Arpita Katyal, CEO, of Roperro, recommends equipping you with the necessary style, effortlessly transitioning from brunch to date night through Valentine's week.

5 Types Of Bag For Your Girlfriend

Trendy Tote Bag: Start the week with a spacious tote bag, perfect for carrying essentials during a casual brunch or a busy workday. Choose a vibrant red or white to embrace the Valentine's spirit while keeping your belongings organized.

Cool Crossbody Bag: Transition into Tuesday with a chic crossbody bag that effortlessly complements your daytime ensemble. Opt for a classic leather design, providing both style and functionality. This hands-free option is perfect for a midweek pick-me-up.

Practical Backpacks: A backpack is a practical choice for the middle of the week, offering comfort without compromising on style. You can choose something like that with subtle colors or in a romantic hue to add a hint of Valentine's charm to your look.

Clutch bags: As the week progresses, elevate your style with a sleek clutch for Thursday's evening plans. An embellished clutch adds a touch of glamour to your outfit, seamlessly transitioning from the office to a romantic dinner.

Convertible Satchel: As you gear up for the weekend, a convertible satchel is the ideal choice. With detachable straps, it can transform from a handheld bag to a crossbody, adapting to your Friday night plans, whether it's a casual outing or a formal dinner.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Farmer Protest 2.0..Is It fixed?
DNA Video
DNA: Exclusive report from largest Hindu temple in Abu Dhabi
DNA Video
DNA: In Pakistan, army will 'choose' Prime Minister!
DNA Video
DNA: Qatar Releases 8 Ex-Indian Navy Personnel
DNA Video
DNA: Will independents form government in Pakistan elections?
DNA Video
DNA Test of Nonstop Target Killing in Kashmir
DNA Video
DNA: Pakistan rocked by deadly blasts day before elections
DNA Video
DNA: Red Alert for World due to increase in temperature
DNA Video
DNA: Why are Indian students being killed in America?
DNA Video
DNA: Harda Blast Update: 'Serial blast' due to negligence of system in Harda