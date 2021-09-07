Ganesh Chaturthi 2021: Date, Time, Puja Muhurat and Ganpati festival rituals

New Delhi: The much-awaited auspicious occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi will be marked this year on September 10. The day holds greater significance in Maharashtra and is celebrated as one of the major festivals in the state and is a 10-day affair.

Also known by the name Vinayaka Chaturthi, it celebrates the birth of Lord Ganesha.

GANESH CHATURTHI PUJA MUHURAT:

Ganesha Chaturthi on Friday, September 10, 2021

Madhyahna Ganesha Puja Muhurat - 11:03 AM to 01:33 PM

Duration - 02 Hours 30 Mins

Ganesha Visarjan on Sunday, September 19, 2021

Time to avoid Moon sighting - 09:12 AM to 08:53 PM

Duration - 11 Hours 41 Mins

Chaturthi Tithi Begins - 12:18 AM on Sep 10, 2021

Chaturthi Tithi Ends - 09:57 PM on Sep 10, 2021

(as per drikpanchang.com)

GANESH CHATURTHI RITUAL:

On this day, devotees bring Ganpati idols home for a day, two or some even for ten days, depending upon their own wish. Huge Ganpati pandals are also set up and decorated for ten days, where people can come and seek blessings.

Prayers, bhajans keep the devotees busy all through. Special prasad such as delicious Modaks are prepared and offered to the Lord. After the Ganpati Puja is performed, Bappa's idol is immersed into the water for visarjan, bidding a tearful adieu but with a promise that he will return next year.

However, this year too strict COVID-19 protocols will be in place and social distancing followed.

GANESH CHATURTHI LEGEND:

It is believed that Lord Ganesha was born during the Madhyana period (noon) and hence, the recommended Puja timing is in the afternoon.

The legend has it that on the tenth day after the Ganpati is immersed, the lord heads back to Mount Kailasha to his parents—Lord Shiva and Devi Parvati.

Ganpati Bappa Morya!