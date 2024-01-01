Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: 1 1/2 Day Date, Timings And Rituals For Visarjan
The term "one and a half day Visarjan" refers to the time of day: on Ganesha Chaturthi, the idol of Ganesha is erected at noon and submerged in water in the second part of the next day.
Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: 1 1/2 Day Visarjan Date & Timings
Date -
- 8th September , 2024
Timings -
- Afternoon Muhurat - 01:53 PM to 03:27 PM
- Evening Muhurat - 06:33 PM to 10:53 PM
- Night Muhurat - 01:47 AM to 03:13 AM (9th September)
- Early Morning Muhurat - 04:40 AM to 06:07 AM (9th September)
Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: Visarjan Rituals
- Perform the puja before the Ganesh Visarjan by giving Lord Ganesha the following five offerings: deep (oil lamps), pushp (flowers), dhoop (incense), gandh (fragrance), and food. Recite the Ashtothara Shatanamavali of Lord Ganesha and distribute prasad to your neighbours.
- Using Ganga water, draw a rangoli or swastika on the vehicle's wooden track or base. Sprinkle uncooked rice, known as akshat, upon the track and cover it with a red, pink, or yellow cloth.
- Lay the Lord Ganesha idol on the ready cloth. Break a coconut and present Ganesha with flowers, fruits, modak, or any other treat.
- Before departing for the immersion, offer one more worship to the idol. Place money, sweets, betel nuts, and durva grass in a silk cloth and set it next to the Ganesha idol.
- An aarti is performed by the entire family or community, singing aarti songs of Ganapati bhajans.
- Give Ganesha a namaskar and request the Lord to forgive all offences committed during the ceremony of worship.
- Bring the Ganesha statue, Bappa, for the immersion. Make sure that everything related to the idol flows, in a respectful manner, into the water, without being scattered.
