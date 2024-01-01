Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: 1 1/2 Day Date, Timings And Rituals For Visarjan

A unique ceremony known as the "one and a half day Ganesha Visarjan" is carried out the day following Ganesha Chaturthi. On this day, the idol is taken for an immersion after midday after worshippers honour Lord Ganesha in the afternoon. The term "one and a half day Visarjan" refers to the time of day: on Ganesha Chaturthi, the idol of Ganesha is erected at noon and submerged in water in the second part of the next day. This Visarjan's special name and significance among devotees come from its time.

Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: 1 1/2 Day Visarjan Date & Timings

Date -

8th September , 2024

Timings -

Afternoon Muhurat - 01:53 PM to 03:27 PM

Evening Muhurat - 06:33 PM to 10:53 PM

Night Muhurat - 01:47 AM to 03:13 AM (9th September)

Early Morning Muhurat - 04:40 AM to 06:07 AM (9th September)

Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: Visarjan Rituals