Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2789306https://zeenews.india.com/culture/ganesh-chaturthi-2024-1-1/2-day-date-timings-and-rituals-for-visarjan-2789306.html
NewsLifestyleCulture
GANESH CHATURTHI 2024

Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: 1 1/2 Day Date, Timings And Rituals For Visarjan

The term "one and a half day Visarjan" refers to the time of day: on Ganesha Chaturthi, the idol of Ganesha is erected at noon and submerged in water in the second part of the next day.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Sep 06, 2024, 05:09 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: 1 1/2 Day Date, Timings And Rituals For Visarjan Image by Unsplash

A unique ceremony known as the "one and a half day Ganesha Visarjan" is carried out the day following Ganesha Chaturthi. On this day, the idol is taken for an immersion after midday after worshippers honour Lord Ganesha in the afternoon. The term "one and a half day Visarjan" refers to the time of day: on Ganesha Chaturthi, the idol of Ganesha is erected at noon and submerged in water in the second part of the next day. This Visarjan's special name and significance among devotees come from its time.

Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: 1 1/2 Day Visarjan Date & Timings 

Date -

  • 8th September , 2024

Timings - 

  • Afternoon Muhurat  - 01:53 PM to 03:27 PM
  • Evening Muhurat - 06:33 PM to 10:53 PM
  • Night Muhurat - 01:47 AM to 03:13 AM (9th September)
  • Early Morning Muhurat - 04:40 AM to 06:07 AM (9th September)

Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: Visarjan Rituals 

  • Perform the puja before the Ganesh Visarjan by giving Lord Ganesha the following five offerings: deep (oil lamps), pushp (flowers), dhoop (incense), gandh (fragrance), and food. Recite the Ashtothara Shatanamavali of Lord Ganesha and distribute prasad to your neighbours.
  • Using Ganga water, draw a rangoli or swastika on the vehicle's wooden track or base. Sprinkle uncooked rice, known as akshat, upon the track and cover it with a red, pink, or yellow cloth.
  • Lay the Lord Ganesha idol on the ready cloth. Break a coconut and present Ganesha with flowers, fruits, modak, or any other treat.
  • Before departing for the immersion, offer one more worship to the idol. Place money, sweets, betel nuts, and durva grass in a silk cloth and set it next to the Ganesha idol.
  • An aarti is performed by the entire family or community, singing aarti songs of Ganapati bhajans.
  • Give Ganesha a namaskar and request the Lord to forgive all offences committed during the ceremony of worship.
  • Bring the Ganesha statue, Bappa, for the immersion. Make sure that everything related to the idol flows, in a respectful manner, into the water, without being scattered.
Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Team of sharpshooters ready to kill wolves in UP
DNA Video
DNA: Issue of illegal mosque in Shimla echoed in assembly
DNA Video
DNA: BJP bets on Kashmiri Pandits on Habba Kadal seat in Jammu Kashmir Elections
DNA Video
DNA: Campaign to identify infiltrators started in Odisha too
DNA Video
DNA: How salary crisis deepens in Himachal Pradesh?
DNA Video
DNA: Detention Camp - Himanta receives threat against the action
DNA Video
DNA: Preparations underway to kill man-eating wolves in UP
DNA Video
DNA: Netflix Controversy -- Why terrorists with Muslim names given Hindu names?
DNA Video
DNA: Why was Madhabi taking money from ICICI Bank? alleges congress
DNA Video
DNA: Debate erupts again on the greatness of Akbar and Maharana Pratap