Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: 5 Delicious Modak Recipes to Delight Lord Ganesha

Ganesh Chaturthi is a time of joy, devotion, and delicious food. One of the most beloved offerings during this festival is the modak—sweet dumplings considered Lord Ganesha’s favorite treat. Modaks symbolize happiness, prosperity, and purity, making them a must-have in every household during Ganeshotsav. Here are five mouth-watering modak recipes to delight Lord Ganesha and your family this Ganesh Chaturthi!

1. Traditional Steamed Modak (Ukadiche Modak)

Ukadiche Modak is the classic recipe often prepared during Ganesh Chaturthi. These steamed dumplings are made with a soft rice flour dough filled with a sweet mixture of jaggery, fresh coconut, and cardamom.

Ingredients:

- 1 cup rice flour

- 1 cup grated coconut

- 1 cup jaggery (grated)

- 1 tsp ghee

- 1/2 tsp cardamom powder

- A pinch of salt

Method:

1. Heat ghee in a pan and add grated coconut and jaggery. Cook until the jaggery melts and blends with the coconut. Add cardamom powder and mix well. Set aside.

2. Boil water with a pinch of salt and a teaspoon of ghee. Add rice flour and mix to form a dough.

3. Take a small portion of the dough, shape it into a ball, and flatten it to make a cup. Place the coconut-jaggery mixture inside and seal it, shaping it into a modak.

4. Steam the modaks in a steamer for 10-15 minutes. Serve warm.

2. Fried Modak

Fried Modak is a crunchy and delightful variation that adds an extra layer of flavor. The crispy outer shell perfectly complements the sweet filling inside.

Ingredients:

- 1 cup all-purpose flour (maida)

- 1 cup grated coconut

- 1 cup jaggery (grated)

- 1 tsp ghee

- Oil for frying

Method:

1. Prepare the filling as you would for the steamed modak.

2. Make a dough with all-purpose flour, ghee, and water.

3. Roll out small portions of the dough, fill them with the coconut-jaggery mixture, and fold them into modak shapes.

4. Deep fry the modaks until golden brown. Drain excess oil and serve.

3. Chocolate Modak

Chocolate Modak is a modern twist on the traditional modak, perfect for kids and those who love a chocolatey delight. This fusion recipe adds cocoa and chocolate to the classic filling, making it a hit among all age groups.

Ingredients:

- 1 cup grated coconut

- 1/2 cup jaggery

- 2 tbsp cocoa powder

- 1/2 cup melted chocolate

- 1 tsp ghee

Method:

1. Heat ghee in a pan, add grated coconut, and jaggery. Cook until it blends well.

2. Add cocoa powder and melted chocolate to the mixture. Stir well and let it cool slightly.

3. Shape the mixture into small modaks using a mold. Let them set for a while and serve.

4. Dry Fruit Modak

Dry Fruit Modak is a rich and nutritious version packed with the goodness of nuts. This recipe combines almonds, cashews, pistachios, and raisins, making it a healthy and delicious offering.

Ingredients:

- 1 cup mixed dry fruits (almonds, cashews, pistachios, raisins)

- 1 cup dates (pitted and chopped)

- 1 tsp ghee

- 1/2 tsp cardamom powder

Method:

1. Grind the dry fruits and dates into a coarse mixture.

2. Heat ghee in a pan, add the mixture, and cook for a few minutes. Add cardamom powder and mix well.

3. Shape into modaks using a mold or by hand. Serve them fresh.

5. Mawa (Khoya) Modak

Mawa Modak is a rich, creamy version made from khoya (reduced milk). It’s a decadent treat that melts in the mouth and is sure to be a favorite during the festival.

Ingredients:

- 1 cup khoya (mawa)

- 1/2 cup powdered sugar

- 1 tsp cardamom powder

- Saffron strands (optional)

- 1 tsp ghee

Method:

1. Crumble the khoya and cook it in a pan with ghee until it becomes soft and smooth.

2. Add powdered sugar, cardamom powder, and saffron strands. Mix well and cook for a few more minutes until the mixture thickens.

3. Let the mixture cool slightly, then shape it into modaks using a mold. Garnish with saffron strands if desired.

This Ganesh Chaturthi, try these delicious modak recipes to please Lord Ganesha and add sweetness to your celebrations. Whether you prefer the traditional steamed modak or the innovative chocolate version, each recipe brings a unique flavor to your festive offerings. Celebrate with love, devotion, and these delightful treats that are sure to be a hit with both Lord Ganesha and your family!

Ganpati Bappa Morya!