Goga Navami 2022: Date, history, significance and muhurat

Goga Navami 2022: It's the time for festivities for Hindus, who recently celebrated Raksha Bandhan and Krishna Janmashtami and will again mark Ganesh Chaturthi end of that month. In between, today on August 20, northern India (especially) is celebrating the holi festival of Goga Navami - an auspicious festival which is celebrated by worshipping Lord Guga/Goga or the Snake God.

Goga Navami 2022: Date

According to Hindu scriptures, Goga Navami festival is celebrated on the ninth day of Krishna Paksha of the month of Bhadrapad. The term Krishna Paksha implies the dark fortnight of the moon and generally comes in August or September. This year, Goga Navami is being celebrated today, on August 20 (Saturday), the day after Janmashtami.

Goga Navami 2022: History, significance

Considered a folk deity by many families in the north Indian states of Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Rajasthan and Punjab, Gogaji was believed to be a handsome Rajput prince who had the powers to control venomous snakes and had also the ability to cure a snake bite with his healing powers. According to legend, he disappeared from Earth in a divine manner when he thought that his purpose in this world was fulfilled. He is also called Jahar Veer Gogga. Celebrations are especially prominent in Rajasthan where huge fairs are organised and pandals built for the festival.

Goga Navami 2022: Muhurat and rituals

The celebrations for Goga Navami start on Raksha Bandhan, which is on a Shravan Purnima and they continue for the next nine days. Devotees narrate the katha of Goga ji and begin the puja ceremony on the ninth day. According to popular belief, rice and chapata are considered as the divine prasad. Many devotees tie a rakhi to the idol of Guga ji. Lord Guga is seen sitting on a blue horse with a yellow flag in one hand and a blue flag in another hand. He is dressed like a king and has a royal turban on his head.

Puja muhurat and timings for Goga Navami 2022

Goga Navami began after Raksha Bandhan - on August 19 at 10:59 pm - and will end on August 21 (Sunday) at 1:09 am. Devotees can organise Puja, bhajan-kirtan to celebrate the festival.







