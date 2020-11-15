Govardhan Puja 2020: Avoid these things to bring good luck and fortune

NEW DELHI: Govardhan is also known as an Annakut puja. On this day, Hindu devotees worship Lord Krishna and prepare and offer a large variety of delicacies to Lord Krishna and other gods as a mark of gratitude. Devotees offer a mountain of food, representing the Govardhan Hill.

As described in the Bhagavata Purana, Govardhan Puja is chiefly identified with Lord Krishna lifting the 'Govardhan Hill' on his finger to protect those who sought his refuge from Indra's torrential rage.

This year, Govardhan Puja is falling on Sunday, November 15, 2020. Annakut is celebrated on the fourth day of Diwali. The fourth day of Diwali is also the first day of the new year in the Vikram Samvat calendar. The festival is observed by most of Hindu denominations all over India and abroad.

We bring to you a list of things that you must avoid doing on this day:

1. Do not perform Govardhan Puja in a closed room. Performing Govardhan Puja in a closed room on this day is considered inauspicious.

2. The auspicious festival is associated with cows-- Gau Mata. It is related to Lord Krishna who used to call himself Gopal or Gopalak-- one who raises calves. Hence, while performing the puja and worshipping cows, make sure to also worship Lord Krishna.

3. Do not wear dirty clothes on this day. Ensure you wear neat and clean clothes during Govardhan Parikrama.

4. Family members should perform Govardhan Puja together. Worshipping separately is considered inauspicious.

5. Remember not to wear black-coloured clothes during the Govardhan Puja. Go for light yellow or orange-coloured clothes on this day as it will bring good luck.

6. Govardhan Parikrama (circling around) should always be done barefoot. However, for those facing health or age-related issues can wear rubber or cloth footwear.

7. Never leave the Govardhan parikrama incomplete in between. It is considered inauspicious to leave the Govardhan parikrama in midst.

8. Do not consume liquor or meat on this day.

9. Avoid consumption of any kind of intoxicant while performing the puja.

Govardhan Puja mahurat:

As per Drik Panchang, the puja mahurat for the day is as follows

Govardhan Puja Pratahkala mahurat: 6:25 am to 8:30 am

Govardhan Puja Sayankala mahurat: 2:44 pm to 4:49 pm