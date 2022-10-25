Govardhan Puja 2022: Solar eclipse affects timing; know puja date, muhurat, significance

Govardhan Puja 2022: Most of the time, Govardhan Puja falls the day after Diwali Puja and it is celebrated as the day when Lord Krishna defeated God Indra. However, this year, the day after Diwali - October 25 - will see a partial solar eclipse and the Govardhan Puja, also known as Annakoot, will be celebrated on October 26, Wednesday. In accordance with the Hindu calendar, this puja is carried out on Kartik Shukla Pratipada. The Govardhan Puja involves the preparation of annakuts, and cow dung is used to create the Govardhan's shape. Govardhan Puja is considered incomplete without parikrama, though. On this day food made of cereals like wheat, rice, curry made of gram flour and leafy vegetables is cooked and offered to Lord Krishna

Govardhan Puja 2022: Date

Govardhan Puja will be celebrated this year on Tuesday, October 25, 2022. However, there will also be a solar eclipse on this day, therefore Govardhan Puja this year won't be held on the day after Diwali but instead on Wednesday, October 26, 2022.

Govardhan Puja 2022: Shubh muhurat and puja vidhi

According to Drik Panchang, Govardhan Puja celebrations are suggested during Pratipada Tithi of Kartik month. Depending on starting time of Pratipada, Govardhan Puja day might fall one day before on Amavasya day on Hindu calendar.

Govardhan Puja Pratahkala Muhurat - 06:01 AM to 08:22 AM (Duration - 02 Hours 21 Mins)

Pratipada Tithi Begins - 04:18 PM on Oct 25, 2022

Pratipada Tithi Ends - 02:42 PM on Oct 26, 2022

Also read: Year's last surya grahan TODAY; when and where to watch, city-wise timing, impact on zodiacs

Govardhan Puja 2022: Significance

Legend has it that Lord Indra became enraged when Shri Krishna commanded the Braj people to worship the Govardhan mountain and cows. He unleashed such torrential rain in his rage that Braj's residents' lives were perilous. Then, in order to safeguard the Braj people, Brajwasis, and animals, Shri Krishna lifted the Govardhan mountain with his little finger. They took refuge beneath this mountain for seven days. This is why during Govardhan Puja, people worship this mountain by carving it out of cow dung and circumambulating it seven times.

Govardhan Puja 2022: Puja samagri

Sweets to be offered to the deity, incense sticks, flowers, garlands composed of fresh flowers, roli, rice, and cow dung are all on the list of Govardhan Puja samagri. The Chappan bhog, which consists of 56 different food items, is prepared, and the panchamrit is made using honey, curd, and sugar.

(With ANI inputs)