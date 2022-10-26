Govardhan Puja 2022: Wishes, greetings, SMSs and WhatsApp messages to share with loved ones today

Govardhan Puja 2022: It is Govardhan Puja today (October 26, 2022). On the day following Diwali, Govardhan Puja, also known as Annakoot, is observed usually. But this year, the day after Diwali, October 25, saw a partial solar eclipse which also happened to be the last surya grahan of the year 2022. So Govardhan Puja was pushed by a day and is being celebrated today (October 26). In accordance with the Hindu calendar, this puja is carried out on Kartik Shukla Pratipada. Govardhan Puja involves the preparation of annakuts, and cow dung is used to create the Govardhan's shape.

Govardhan Puja 2022: Wishes and greetings

On this day, send your loved ones special greetings on WhatsApp, messages, or social media platforms. Here are some greetings that you can choose from:

- Have a happy and prosperous day filled up with Lord Krishna’s blessings. Happy Govardhan Puja.

- May this pious occasion of Govardhan Puja bring you good health, wealth, love, and success.

- May this, Govardhan Puja, all things that are dear to you be doubly blessed. We wish you a happy Govardhan Puja.

- Here's praying that Lord Krishna removes all obstacles from your path and you lead a happy, prosperous life. Happy Govardhan Puja.

- It's Govardhan Puja today, may all your wishes be fulfilled. A warm and happy Govardhan Puja to you and your family.

- May Lord Krishna shower his abundant blessings on you and your family on this happy occasion of Govardhan Puja.

Also read: Solar eclipse affects Govardhan Puja timings; know puja date, muhurat, significance

Govardhan Puja 2022: Puja vidhi and shubh muhurat

Govardhan Puja should be performed on Pratipada Tithi of the Kartik month, according to Hindu mythology. The muhurat for this year`s Govardhan Puja, also known as Annakut Puja, is on October 26 from 06:29 am to 08:43 am . Indra the god was defeated on this day by Lord Krishna.

Govardhan Puja 2022: Significance

Legend has it that Lord Indra became enraged when Shri Krishna commanded the Braj people to worship the Govardhan mountain and cows. He unleashed such torrential rain in his rage that Braj's residents' lives were perilous. Then, in order to safeguard the Braj people, Brajwasis, and animals, Shri Krishna lifted the Govardhan mountain with his little finger. They took refuge beneath this mountain for seven days. This is why during Govardhan Puja, people worship this mountain by carving it out of cow dung and circumambulating it seven times.