Govardhan Puja 2023: Is It On November 13 or 14? Check Date, Shubh Muhurat, Significance And More

Govardhan Puja pays homage to Lord Krishna and Govardhan Parvat - it is believed that on this day, Krishna lifted the Govardhan Parvat to protect the villagers of Gokul village from incessant rains, which were a result of Lord Indra's wrath. The festival has great religious significance for Hindus and is also known as Annakut Puja (Annakut means mountain of food). Govardhan Puja is celebrated on Pratipada Tithi of Shukla Paksha in the month of Kartik. While Govardhan Puja is usually celebrated a day after Diwali, there might be a day's gap, depending on the Pratipada Tithi. This year, according to Drik Panchang, Govardhan Puja will be celebrated on November 14.

Govardhan Puja 2023: Date And Shubh Muhurat

Pratipada Tithi Begins - 2:56 pm on November 13, 2023

Pratipada Tithi Ends - 2:36 pm on November 14, 2023

Meanwhile, the puja timing for the festival will start at 6:43 am and end at 8:52 am on November 14, as per the Panchang. So the shubh muhurat will last for 2 hours and 9 minutes.

Govardhan Puja 2023: Significance

Describing the story behind Govardhan Puja, Prachi Gupta Arora, an astrology expert from All India Institute of Occult Science and True Vastu, shares, "Govardhan Puja and the corresponding worship of Lord Krishna marks the celebration of an event from Krishna's childhood (Baal Swaroop). According to Hindu mythology, Lord Krishna lifted the Govardhan Hill on his little finger to protect the people of Gokul village from the torrential rains. The rains were a result of the wrath of Lord Indra, the god of rain, and this calamity continued for seven days before Krishna came to their rescue."

This act of Lord Krishna is seen as a symbol of his divine power and compassion for his devotees. Lord Krishna's act of lifting the hill symbolises his divine power and his offer of protection to the villagers. "Also, this was a lesson for Lord Indra and about the power of mother nature, love, strong belief and devotion to God. Govardhan puja upholds the powerful bond of faith, devotion and the relationship of protection between God and the devotee," says Prachi.

Govardhan Puja 2023: Puja Rituals And Samagri

During Govardhan Puja, devotees begin their rituals early in the morning by taking a bath before sunrise. Then the idol of Balgopal (child Krishna) is bathed in panchamrita, which is a mixture of milk, curd, ghee, honey and sugar. The idol is then dressed up in new clothes, jewellery and flowers.

The samagri for the puja includes vermillion, sandalwood, flowers, incense, lamps, fruits, sweets and rice. All these items are offered to Lord Krishna. A miniature version of Govardhan Hill is made out of cow dung. Aartis are performed by devotees who also sing bhajans dedicated to Lord Krishna. Like in Diwali, homes are decked up with new upholstery, fresh flowers, diyas and rangolis. A spread of 56 dishes - known as ‘chhappan bhog' - is offered to Lord Krishna.

