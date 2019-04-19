close

Hanuman Jayanti

Hanuman Jayanti 2019: Sudarshan Pattnaik extends wishes with captivating sand art

Popular artist Sudarshan Pattnaik took to Twitter and shared pic of the sand art created by him

Image Courtesy: Twitter

New Delhi: The day celebrating the birth of Lord Hanuman is known as Hanuman Jayanti. Lord Rama's biggest devotee, Lord Hanuman is worshipped extensively on this day. Devotees chant Hanuman Chalisa and Ram bhajans to please the Lord and seek his blessings.

Popular sand artist Sudarshan Pattnaik took to Twitter and shared pic of the sand art created by him on the auspicious occasion.

Along with sharing the picture, he wrote, “Greetings on #HanumanJayanti. May Lord Hanuman shower his blessing on everyone.”

Check it out here:

This year, Hanuman Jayanti is being ovbserved today, that is April 19, as per the Gregorian calendar. It is to be noted that in several parts of the country, the birth of the lord is celebrated in the month of December.

However, In North India, the day is celebrated on the full moon day in the Chaitra month according to the Hindu calendar.

Lord Hanuman is also known as Anjaneya and was born to Kesari and Anjana. He is also referred to as Pavan Putra because it is believed that the God of Wind – Vayu – played a pivotal role in his birth.

