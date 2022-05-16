New Delhi: The festival of Buddha Purnima marks the birth anniversary of Gautam Buddha, the founder of Buddhism. The occasion is of significance for followers of Buddhism across the world. Buddha Purnima, also known as Buddha Jayanti is being observed on Monday (May 16). Every year, the date of the festival slightly varies as it is dependent on the Asian lunisolar calendar (Hindu calendar). Buddha Purnima falls on the full moon day in the Hindu month of Vaisakha.

On Buddha Purnima, devotees visit monasteries and holy shrines. They also recall the teachings of Gautam Buddha. The day also honours the religious leaders, spiritual guide, and others who got liberated from the cycle of birth and rebirth.

Check out WhatsApp messages, greetings, wishes, statuses to share on Buddha Jayanti:

May Buddha Purnima take away all the darkness and confusion in your life and fill it with the brightness of the moon. Warm wishes on Buddha Jayanti.

May the teachings of Gautama Buddha lead us on the path of freedom from suffering and pain. Happy Buddha Purnima.

May Buddha Purnima herald a new phase of happiness, contentment, good health and tranquillity.

What you think, you become. What you feel, you attract. What you imagine, you create. Happy Buddha Purnima!

Everything that has a beginning has an ending. Make your peace with that and all will be well. Happy Buddha Purnima!

May the year be full of fruitful investments and good rewards! Happy Buddha Purnima!

Om Mani Padme Hum… May Lord Buddha enlighten you on the path of love, peace and truth. Happy Buddha Purnima!

Buddham Saranam Gacchami. Dhammam Saranam Gacchami. Sangham Saranam Gacchami…Happy Buddha Purnima!

Aroghyam Oka Goppa Varam! Santrupti Oka Goppa Sampada !! Viswassam Manchi Bandhavaim !! Happy Buddha Jayanti!