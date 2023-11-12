Happy Diwali 2023: Try These Unique Gift Ideas For Your Loved-Ones This Festive Season

New Delhi: We are all celebrating the festival of lights today! The much-awaited and anticipated festival of the year, Diwali deserves all the hype. It is the moment when we exchange presents with our loved ones. The age-old practice of giving gifts during Diwali is steeped in the belief that it ushers in good fortune and prosperity. From happy hampers to customised sweet boxes, try these unique gifts this festive season.

1. Solitaire Stud

Elevate your Diwali gifting with the Galaxy Forevermark Solitaire Studs by Diamondtree! Crafted in Rose Gold, these exquisite earrings feature radiant De Beers Forevermark diamonds, capturing the brilliance of stardust. Inspired by the solar system, they symbolize celestial beauty and grace. This beautiful pair of studs can be customized in yellow gold and white gold as well. Gift a piece of the universe and let your loved ones shine like the stars this Diwali.

2. Smartwatch



This Diwali, gift the women in your life the epitome of elegance and functionality with the Diva Smartwatch by Crossbeats. Crafted exclusively for women, this exquisite timepiece is a perfect fusion of style and innovation. Its elegant case design, adorned with 46 precious stones and a premium metal finish, makes it a captivating accessory for special occasions. Beyond its stunning appearance, the Diva Smartwatch offers advanced features, allowing women to effortlessly make calls via Bluetooth using clear AAC 3W speakers and receive notifications hassle-free.

3. Piece & Play

A giant floor puzzle and a game, all in one! Assemble this 48-piece puzzle, available in 4 categories - Underwater Animals, Up in Space, Amazing Animals and Construction Site - and then enjoy 2 fun ways to play the search and find game. Have fun spotting the objects and guessing them using the cues or the cards. Piece & Play is a super engaging puzzle that is fun to assemble and easy to play. Key Skills - Observation, Fine Motor, Problem Solving and Process Planning.

4. Kidswear

With open eyes, a fast heart rate, and a twinkling smile let's welcome the festive season and have a kurta pajama set with stand color and a self-designed front. The pajamas are elasticated for a better fit. The kurta is full-sleeved with a border at the ends which looks mesmerizing on your little ones.

5. Happy Hampers

This year, BeeYoung celebrates #KuchAlagSiDiwali, redefining the traditional focus of gifting sweets with BeeYoung’s exclusive festive hamper to their loved ones. Join us on this journey to explore new traditions, express your creativity, and celebrate togetherness.

6. Bakery Items

Diwali, the celebration of lights and new beginnings, is around the corner; consequently, the buzz around desserts is skyrocketing. The auspicious festival is incomplete without exchanging gifts with the nearest and dearest ones, and what can be a better gift than a hamper filled with luscious and delectable desserts? When it comes to relishing the best desserts, Bakingo is the one-stop solution for them. We, an FSSAI-certified bakery, have a plethora of Diwali hampers that are a perfect amalgamation of lusciousness and

festive happiness.

7. Sweets

Soco, an offspring of the illustrious Seven Seas Hotel, carries a remarkable 30-year legacy in the food and beverage industry. This Diwali, Soco is thrilled to unveil an assortment of treats from the luscious Baklava and fragrant Kunafa to the exquisite Makroudh, delicate Macaroons, finest Ghana chocolate, and traditional Indian Sweets - Soco has it all.