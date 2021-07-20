Happy Eid al-Adha 2021: These WhatsApp, Facebook and Text wishes for your loved ones

New Delhi: Muslims across the globe are celebrating the auspicious festival of Eid-al-Adha or Bakr Eid, also known as 'festival of sacrifice'. On this day, people who are away from their near and loved ones due to the deadly novel coronavirus outbreak this year can extend wishes and celebrate the essence of the festival.

Saudi Arabia announced it on July 20 while the Shahi Imam of Delhi’s Jama Masjid declared July 21 as Eid-al-Adha for India. The special day is considered to be the second of the two most important Islamic holidays celebrated worldwide each year.

The first one being Eid-al-Fitr, and the second one Eid-al-Adha—it is considered the holier of the two. The festival of Eid-al-Adha falls on the 10th day of Dhu al-Hijjah as per the Islamic lunar calendar.

As per the Gregorian calendar, Eid-al-Adha dates may vary from year-to-year drifting approximately 11 days earlier each year.

Take a look at these heartfelt WhatsApp, Facebook and Text messages for your loved ones:

May Allah be the guiding light in your life and bless your family with prosperity! Eid Mubarak

Sending all my love and wishes to you. May Allah bless you on Eid!

Another year, another reason to celebrate,

The same festival but a different date!

Here's wishing you all the happiness and blessings.

Eid Mubarak! Allah aapko saari khushiyaan dein.

May Allah light up your life even brighter

And take away all your troubles this year.

Wishing you and your family Eid Mubarak!

May Allah always embrace you with good health and success.

Eid Mubarak!

This Eid-ul-Adha, we wish you happy times.

May you get prosperity, health, wealth, success and happiness.

Eid Mubarak!

Sending you a box full of wishes and love,

May Allah protect you and keep you happy.

Eid Mubarak!

Eid Mubarak aap sabko,

Hamesha khush rakhe Allah aapko.

Eid-ul-Adha Mubarak ho Aapko!

Eid Mubarak to all! Here's praying that Allah shower his choicest blessings upon you and family!

Here's wishing you and your near ones Eid Mubarak!