Happy Hariyali Teej 2024: Wishes, Greetings, Images, And WhatsApp Messages To Share Today

Hariyali Teej falls on Shukla Paksha Tritiya in Shravana month and in 2024, it's being celebrated on August 7. Hariyali Teej is dedicated to Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati - it commemorates Shiva and Parvati's union, thus symbolizing the profound bond between the universe's masculine and feminine energies. Legends have it that Goddess Parvati spent 107 births in rigorous penance to win over Lord Shiva's affection. It was during her 108th birth that Devi Parvati could finally win over Lord Shiva on this day. She also came to be known as Teej Maata. On the auspicious occasion of Hariyali Teej, here are some wishes and greetings that you can share with loved ones.

Hariyali Teej 2024: Share These Messages And Greetings

1. May Hariyali Teej bring lots of love and happiness to your relationship. Happy Hariyali Teej!

2. Celebrating Teej is a symbol of a woman’s love and sacrifice. Let’s celebrate the festival with happiness and joy. Happy Hariyali Teej!

3. May the blessings of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati bring happiness, prosperity, and love to your life on this auspicious Hariyali Teej.

4. Wishing you a colourful and happy Hariyali Teej filled with laughter, love, and cherished moments with your loved ones.

5. Wishing you both a very happy Hariyali Teej 2024! Stay

blessed!

6. May Goddess Parvati and Lord Mahadev bless you this Hariyali Teej! Have a wonderful day.

7. May this Haryali Teej bring you closer to your partner, and your married life be full of love and happiness. Happy Haryali Teej 2024!

8. On the auspicious day of Hariyali Teej, I wish that your relationship with your partner becomes refreshing, and

your love continues to blossom throughout the year. Have a blessed Haryali Teej 2024!

9. May your love remains eternal like that of Shiva-Parvati. Happy Hariyali Teej.

10. Pray Shiva and Parvati shower their best wishes on you both this Haryali Teej. Have a wonderful time.

11. May this Teej light up for you the hopes of happy times and dreams for a year full of smiles. Happy Hariyali Teej!

12. As you celebrate the beauty of nature and the bond of marriage, may your life be as colourful and joyful as the festivities of Hariyali Teej.

13. May this Teej bring peace, bliss and abundance to your lives. Happy Hariyali Teej.

14. Aaya re aaya Hariyali Teej ka tyohar, sang mein khushiyan aur dher saara payar!

15. Happy Hariyali Teej! May your relationship be as refreshing as the greenery around, and may your love story continue to blossom.

(All Image Credit: freepik)