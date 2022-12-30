Happy New Year: Try these 5 powerful resolutions for 2023!

New Delhi: As we step into 2023 and let go of 2022, we should make certain resolutions to ourselves which will bring a change in our lives. The resolutions you make to yourself should be achievable and should bring a positive impact on your life as you are the master of your own life and fate.

Listed below are 5 powerful resolutions that you should follow in 2023 as leading a life filled with holistic growth and optimism is your responsibility and you should not burden someone else with that responsibility!

Personal Growth

2023 should be the year of personal growth and self-awareness. Strive to be the best version of yourself, and cultivate values to be kinder, sweeter and respectful to others and most importantly yourself. The conversations you have with yourself are the most important ones, so make sure that you give yourself the motivation and pep talk so that you can be the best version of yourself.

Let go of the past

Always choose to move on! Instead of ruminating over the past and constantly worrying about the future, be present to the moments right now and enjoy what life has to offer in the present. Staying in the past will haunt you and make you second guess your decisions so be self-aware and tell yourself that life is more than the mistakes of your past and learning and growing is the only constant in life.

Be Open

Make space in your life for new friends, people and experiences. Broaden your horizons and interact with new people as that will help you see the world in a new light and perspective. One should always be curious and strike up conversations with different people from different walks of life.

Travel More

In 2023, discover new places and add exciting new destinations to your bucket list. Travelling is the best teacher, and you learn more about life whilst travelling than you do sitting in one place. You become more inquisitive, adventurous and humble once you start travelling and realise there is more to life than the things you worry about. Every year be open to the possibility of discovering a new place and even taking a solo trip if you are bitten by the travel bug.