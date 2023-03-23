Happy Ramzan 2023: Yummy Sugar-Free Phirni Recipe By Chef Sanjeev Kapoor

The holy month of Ramzan is upon us. On Wednesday (March 22), Lucknow's Markazi Chand Committee announced that the month of Ramzan will begin on Friday. The Ramzan fasting date changes yearly as the Muslim community follows the Islamic calendar based on the lunar cycle or phases of the moon. The starting and end date of Ramzan depends on the sighting of the crescent moon. The crescent moon for Ramzan is first sighted in Saudi Arabia and some parts of India along with some Western countries and, usually a day later, in the rest of India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, and other countries.

Also read: Ramzan Mubarak 2023: Ramadan Kareem Wishes, Images, Status, Quotes, Messages and WhatsApp Greetings To Share With Your Loved Ones

Like most festivals, special recipes are prepared during the festival which devotees savour after breaking the day-long fast. Shahi Phirni is a royal dessert that can be enjoyed during this time. Chef Sanjeev Kapoor has a special sugar-free Shahi Phirni recipes that you can try. Let's check how to make.

SHAHI PHIRNI

Ingredients:

- 4 cups milk

- ½ tsp saffron strands

- ¼ cup short grain rice, soaked for 30 minutes and drained

- 15-20 pistachios, blanched and peeled

- ½ tsp green cardamom powder

- 2-3 tsps dried rose petals + to sprinkle

- ½ tsp rose water

- 12 measures sugar-free Green

- Blanched and slivered pistachios to sprinkle

- Silver varq for garnish

Method:

- Heat a nonstick pan. Add milk, half the saffron and allow to boil.

- Transfer the rice in a grinder jar. Add pistachios, remaining saffron, ¼ cup water and grind to a coarse paste.

-Add the rice mixture to milk, add green cardamom powder, dried rose petals, rose water and mix well. Lower the heat and cook for 8-10 minutes stirring continuously.

- Add sugar-free Green and mix well.

- Transfer the mixture in individual earthen bowls, sprinkle rose petals and blanched pistachios on top.

- Garnish with silver varq and serve.