Happy Republic Day: Patriotic Wishes, Greetings, WhatsApp Messages And Quotes To Share With Friends And Family

India is celebrating its 75th anniversary of the day when the country became a Republic. January 26, 1950, is the historic day on which the constitution of India came into effect. As the country commemorates this significant day by showcasing India's military strength, rich cultural diversity, unity, achievement and progress, here are some warm and patriotic wishes that you can share with friends and family on this special day.

Republic Day 2024: Greetings To Share Today

1. On this day, let's cherish the values of our constitution and strive to make India a beacon of hope and progress. Happy Republic Day!

2. Happy Republic Day! Let's celebrate the vibrant colours of our diverse nation and the unity that binds us together.

3. As we unfurl our national flag, remember and honour the sacrifices of our brave freedom fighters. Happy Republic Day.

4. Happy Republic Day to a nation that has come a long way and promises a brighter future. Jai Hind!

5. Wishing you a Happy Republic Day! May the spirit of patriotism always thrive in our hearts.

6. Let's take a moment to remember the heroes who gave us the gift of freedom. Happy Republic Day!

7. May the tricolour always fly high, symbolising the pride and glory of our great nation. Happy Republic Day!

8. As we celebrate Republic Day, let's pledge to contribute to the progress and prosperity of our beloved country.

9. Happy Republic Day! May the principles of justice, liberty, equality, and fraternity guide our nation forever.

10. Let us not forget the rich heritage of our country and feel proud to be a part of this nation. Happy Republic Day.

11. Freedom has not come easy, it is because of the sacrifices of our freedom fighters, so never take it for granted. Wishing you all a very Happy Republic Day.

12. As we celebrate the essence of being Indian, let's strive for a nation that is progressive, compassionate, and united. Happy Republic Day!

13. On this auspicious day, let's remember the past, cherish the present, and build a better future for our country. Jai Hind!

14. Let's celebrate the triumph of courage over fear, of freedom over oppression. Happy Republic Day to all!

15. May the spirit of unity and patriotism fill our hearts as we celebrate the 75th Republic Day. Warm wishes to all!

Republic Day 2024: Patriotic Quotes By Freedom Fighters

"Let a new India arise out of peasants' cottages, grasping the plough, out of huts, cobbler, and sweeper." - Swami Vivekananda.

"Freedom is never dear at any price. It is the breath of life. What would a man not pay for living?" - Mahatma Gandhi.

"Swaraj is my birthright and I shall have it." - Bal Gangadhar Tilak.

"Merciless criticism and independent thinking are the two necessary traits of revolutionary thinking." - Bhagat Singh.

"Faith is the bird that feels the light when the dawn is still dark." - Rabindranath Tagore.

"Give me blood, and I will give you freedom." - Subhas Chandra Bose

"Wake, India, wake! Thou hast slept too long." - Sarojini Naidu

"The future belongs to those who believe in the beauty of their dreams." - Jawaharlal Nehru

"Sarfaroshi ki tamanna ab hamare dil me hai, dekhna hai zor kitna baazu-e-qaatil me hai." - Ramprasad Bismil