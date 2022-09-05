New Delhi: Every year on September 5th, we celebrate Teacher's Day to honour the birth anniversary of Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan.

Dr. Radhakrishnan was a philosopher, writer, and statesman. He is remembered as one of the most well-known and influential thinkers of the 20th century in academic circles of the country. Also, he was India's first vice president and the second president of the country.

His teachings and lessons have inspired many to do better and never give up on themselves. Let's have a look at 10 of his most motivating quotes:

1. "God lives, feels, and suffers in every one of us, and in course of time, His attributes, knowledge, beauty and love will be revealed in each of us."

2. "The worst sinner has a future, even as the greatest saint has had a past. No one is so good or bad as he imagines."

3. "Man is a paradoxical being – the constant glory and scandal of this world."

4. "True religion is a revolutionary force: it is an inveterate enemy of oppression, privilege, and injustice."

5. "It is not God that is worshipped but the authority that claims to speak in His name. Sin becomes disobedience to authority not a violation of integrity."

6. "It takes centuries to make a little history; it takes centuries of history to make a tradition."

7. "Books are the means by which we build bridges between cultures."

8. "When we think we know, we cease to learn."

9. The fruit of knowledge, the fruit of vidya is anubhava (experience).

10. "The end-product of education should be a free creative man, who can battle against historical circumstances and adversities of nature."

Wishing you all a very Happy Teacher's Day!