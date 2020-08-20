Hartalika Teej 2020: Date, puja timings, significance - Everything you need to know

New Delhi: The auspicious occasion of Hartalika Teej is here. It will be celebrated on August 21. Hartalika Teej is marked on a large scale in of Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Maharashtra. It is dedicated to Goddess Parvati, who is Lord Shiva's wife. She is also known as Maa Hartalika. Married women pray to Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati for the long life of their husbands.

There are various types of Teej celebrated in the country, such as - Haryali Teej, Kajri Teej and Hartalika Teej.

Puja timings:

Pratahkala Hartalika Puja Muhurat: 5:53 am to 8:29 am

Pradoshkala Hartalika Puja Muhurat: 6:54 pm to 9:06 pm

Tritiya Tithi Begins - 2:13 am on August 21, 2020

Tritiya Tithi Ends - 11.02 pm on August 21, 2020

(As per drikpanchang.com)

Legend and significance:

As per Hindu mythology, the legend behind celebrating Hartalika Teej has it that Mata Parvati, the daughter of Himalaya, was incarnated as Goddess Shailaputri. Her father has promised to marry her to Lord Vishnu after Narada Muni suggested it. When Goddess Parvati got to know of this, she immediately went to her friend and told her about King Himalaya's plan. Then, it is believed that Goddess Parvati's friend told her to go to the forest so that she stays away and the marriage plan which was against her wish never happens.

Then, Goddess Parvati on the third day of the Bhadrapada made Shiva Lingam out of her hair and prayed to the Lord. Shiva was mighty impressed by her dedicated and tapasya and finally agreed to marry Goddess Parvat

Meanwhile, the Goddess had made Lord Vishnu her brother, as per popular belief.

Since then, the day is referred to as Hartalika Teej as Goddess Parvati's female (aalika) friend sort of abducted her (harit) to the forest so that Mata can marry Lord Shiva.

The festival of Hartalika Teej is celebrated on the third day of the bright half of the North Indian Lunar month of Bhadrapada.

On this day, women dressed in bright new clothes pray to Goddess Parvati and Lord Shiva. They observe a fast (also known as nishivasar nirjala vrat) which commences during the evening of Hartalika Teej and is broken the next day after a full day's observance which involves women not even drinking water.

The devotees pray to Mata Parvati who prayed to get married to Lord Shiva. The goddess is worshipped under the name of Hartalika or Maa Hartalika.

Here's wishing our readers a happy Hartalika Teej!