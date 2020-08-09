Here's everything you need to know about Bihar Prithvi Divas and Jal-Jivan-Hariyali Abhiyan

New Delhi: For close to a decade now, Bihar celebrates Bihar Prithvi Divas (Bihar Earth Day) on August 9 to create awareness about the effect of climate change on planet earth. It was conceptualised by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar in 2011. On this day, people are asked to plant saplings across the state to make them aware of its benefits on the environment. However, the plantation drive starts much in advance before the actual day.

Every year, programmes and functions are hosted for the people in educational institutions and at other places to create awareness. However, this year no such gathering has been planned owing to the coronavirus pandemic.

According to the Department of Environment, Forest & Climate Change, Government of Bihar, the goal of the state is to plant 2.51 crore trees to increase the green cover of India.

The no. of trees in the country is very low per capita.When it comes to the ratio of humans and trees,India comes at the bottom of the global list.

This #Biharearthday,let's plant a tree to achieve Bihar Govt's goal of 2.51cr tree plantation and increase green cover of our india. pic.twitter.com/ZiOQHBIVgu — Department of Environment, Forest & Climate Change (@DEFCCOfficial) August 8, 2020

The natural world is changing. And we are totally dependent on that nature. It provides our food, water and air. It is the most precious thing we have and we need to protect it. Let's take a pledge to protect our environment and plant a tree. #Biharearthday #PaudheWaliSelfie pic.twitter.com/JeTfdEEjhD — Department of Environment, Forest & Climate Change (@DEFCCOfficial) August 7, 2020

Meanwhile, the Jal-Jivan-Hariyali Abhiyan (JJHA) was also launched by CM Nitish Kumar in October 2019 to create awareness about the environment, primarily water conservation techniques.