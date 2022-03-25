Hindu New Year 2022 begins from April 2: Check annual predictions for 12 zodiac signs!

New Delhi: Following the Gregorian calendar, the world celebrates New Year on January 1 annually. However, as per the Hindu calendar, the New Year begins on Pratipada of Shukla Paksha of Chaitra. This year it is falling on April 2 - therefore bringing in celebrations, happiness and prosperity in abundance for all.

Accordingly, the horoscope predictions for all 12 zodiac signs have been mentioned below. The yearly predictions as per the Hindu New Year 2022 calendar have been made by renowned astrologer Sundeep Kocher.

Astrologically speaking, 2022 will be the start of a new beginning. Jupiter has already transited and is now in the 11th House of Aquarius from Kaal Purusha. Many may have felt or seen some changes in the global economy as Jupiter has moved from debilitated Capricorn this year.

By April 2022, Jupiter will transit to Pisces, its own house, and the house where Jupiter is at peace and in a philosophical and spiritual state of mind. We will see many countries overcome the challenges posed by the pandemic. The nations will start focusing on curing rather than battling COVID. The well-being of the people will become the new focus for nations. Saturn will transit from its house Capricorn to one more of its own house, Aquarius, which is the 11th house from Kaal Purusha.

It is the house of gains, where Saturn is at its best when one's work demonstrates transformation and charity. Saturn will then shower immense benefits to those who are highly charitable and focus on engaging in social services. All the vigorous efforts and challenges that the nations and people have gone through should see results during this time.

So, the year starts with Saturn still in its own house Capricorn, where Karma and arduous work will still be emphasized. The transition of gains and development will be seen gradually as the year progresses and from April, people will see the outcome.

Additionally, Rahu is in Taurus, in exaltation in the second house of family and wealth from Kaal Purusha. From April 2022, Rahu will transit to Aries. The illusionary planet’s impact will be normalized, and it will be like pre- COVID times.

Transit Saturn aspecting Rahu from Aquarius from 3rd and Ketu from 10th will ensure that the Rahu transit will be beneficial for the next year.

Saturn will transit to Aquarius from April and the impact of the Sade Sati of Saturn will be felt on Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces. People born of Moon Sign Pisces, may not feel the effect due to the presence of Jupiter in its own house and Saturn in its own house.

Aries

Continue focusing on your work. Saturn is in the 10th house, the house of Karma, and in its own sign. The results should be seen with the support of Jupiter currently positioned in the 11th house. In April, Saturn will transit to the 11th house, where your gains are still in continuum for the efforts you have been putting over the past year.

However, with the transit of Jupiter in its own house Pisces, one’s focus should be towards charity, meditation, and inner development, effectively bringing both economic and spiritual gains throughout the year. Rahu will transit to the house of Aries from April. This transit may bring an interesting change in one’s mindset. It will make you focus more intensively and push you to do or accept risky challenges. Smart and risk-averse Arian should cash out or monetize all the challenging work done over past years and consolidate their savings.

Those who are single can expect to find their partner during the second half of the year. Expect intensity in your relationship right from day one. It is good to seek advice but, in all sense, you will be head over heels for your partner.

Taurus

From April, opportunities in earth sciences and mining may be a better bet. For people who are already in a relationship, or those looking for romance, this is the year where you need to understand your partner’s mindset. Any health-related issues need to be addressed in a timely manner. Maintain good and regular dietary practices to lead a healthy life. A healthy body leads to a healthy mind. This year, you will get a lot of support from your peers, colleagues, and subordinates. This is the time to lead and execute your plan. March on and success is round the corner.

Gemini

This year, you will see many opportunities come your way with the support of your mentors and elders. Results from all the demanding work and efforts will start to materialize by April. Your career success will witness some transformation. People in social services, service-related industries like travel, food and beverage, mental health and well-being, life sciences, public speaking, arts, and literature will see enormous success. While romance may not be an area of focus for many Geminis this year, for those who are in a relationship, marriage is on the cards after May and will be a suitable time to settle with your partner.

Cancer

The new year is full of wonderful possibilities for Cancerians to chart a new course of their life, be it career or love life. From April onwards, develop these relationships and work with full force to achieve your desired results. This year, you should put a lot of effort to make sure that your home and loved ones are secure and safe.

Try to ensure that the distance between you and your spouse does not increase during these times. Your spouse is the pillar of your emotional and mental strength. For those who are single, this is time for introspection and exploring the type of partner you would like to spend your life with. Students who are still in school and college, this is the year when you can focus on earth sciences and occult sciences. The year will still be mixed in terms of mobility, travel, and most of us will still be working from home. It is time to keep yourself physically active by doing a lot of yoga and exercises to keep yourself fit. Try to incorporate balanced dietary habits to maintain a healthy lifestyle.

Leo

Those who are single should begin their search for a partner, and those who are in a relationship should get settled. In April you will start discovering your partner/spouse’s hidden talents and qualities. Focus on building values and improving communication, which will strengthen your relationships. These are tough times, and it is good to continue the journey with the right partner.

Take care of your health. Try to have a good, balanced diet, and maintain a healthy lifestyle. Overall career-wise this year is a year of gaining partnerships and team building.

Virgo

People who are single, get ready to mingle. People who are in finance will find the year rewarding if they avoid any kind of speculation. Your strengths are to understand the depth of the problem, plan properly and then execute methodically. Those who follow this path will find the year rewarding.

The second half of the year will be fruitful from a career perspective. Those in the field of communications, music, Fine arts, journalism, business, and travel may do well. You should focus on smooth and disciplined communication to enhance your career.

Libra

Librans, you fall in love easily. Those who are single will get plenty of opportunities to find the right partner this year. Those who are ready to settle can get married from April onwards. Saturn is in its own house Aquarius and will ensure that your relationship lasts long. Avoid taking any decision in a rush, give it ample time and then decide your course of action. Keep your eyes on your goal and you will succeed.

Scorpio

This year, you have a good chance of taking up a leadership role and becoming a role model for others. There will be trade-offs between work-life balance, and you need to take a call on which task to prioritize. For those who are married and yet to have kids, this is a good year to think about extending your family and for those who have kids, your children will be a great source of joy as they grow and learn with age.

You should be particularly careful from April in matters related to health. You should pay due attention to the physical and emotional aspects of your health. Yoga, meditation, and spiritual focus will help you in managing them. Spend time with your loved ones and take blessings from your elders.

Sagittarius

This year you may be interested in speculative trade, business, and opportunities. There are high chances that your risky decisions may backfire. Your planning and ability to stay on the course will be constantly assessed. Those who are married should focus on their family goals. Try to get fresh air and not overly expose yourself to a polluted environment. Life, in general, is good and if you plan things well, it will be particularly good over a sustained period. Dreams are important but setting goals is what will make you successful.

Capricorn

This is the best time to seek a partnership or to get married. Your family will also be inclined to your needs and will be very supportive. It is a suitable time to invest in real estate /farming-related activities or activities that involve large service-oriented businesses. Saturn is in your moon and the tenth house is where Saturn is exalted. Hence, this is a fun time from a career point of view. On the health front, focus on your physical and mental well-being to lead a happier life.

Aquarius

Saturn being in the first house will help you to focus on your work front with more discipline and clarity of mind. This will be the perfect time to get involved with social services and contribute in some way that will benefit society at large. In the second half of the year, Jupiter will be looking at the second house, which will give a boost to matters relating to money. Keep up the good humour and things will be interesting. Keep a check on your speech and work on your communication skills. Yoga, meditation and a healthy lifestyle would be beneficial to you.

Focus on creating long term partnerships. Try to take or seek advice from elders. It is time to begin your journey towards spiritual awakening. In such tough times, it is important to work on your mental well-being.

Pisces

In April, you will start the journey of Sade Sati as Saturn will enter the house of Aquarius. However, Saturn will be in the 12th house from your moon sign, and this is where you need to become more disciplined. Saturn being in its own house, will open up new opportunities for you. Your spiritual energy will bring a positive change and you will get the results of your past efforts.

The second half of the year will be packed with events, so get organized. Be careful and avoid taking any risks. Your career will give you a lot of success and you will continue to take up leadership roles. Stay calm, meditate, and focus on the important things. You will be successful, but control your emotions and be calm to manage any kind of situation.

