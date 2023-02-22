topStoriesenglish2576055
Holi 2023 Vrindavan-Mathura Schedule: Know Dates, History and Significance

While Holi is celebrated over one or two days in most parts of the country, but in the Braj area - Vrindavan, Krishna's hometown Mathura, Barsana, Nandgaon, Govardhan, and Gokul in Uttar Pradesh - celebrates Holi for over a week

  • This year, Holi is being celebrated on March 8
  • Holika Dahan marks the start of Holi in most places and it's on March 7
  • Holi also marks the beginning of spring and end of winter

The vibrant festival of colours, Holi, is knocking on our doors. A joyous and spirited festival, Holi is celebrated across the country with great enthusiasm. There's a lot of fun and frolic in Holi, which is considered to be Lord Krishna's favourite festival. While Holi is celebrated over one or two days in most parts of the country, but in the Braj area - Vrindavan, Krishna's hometown Mathura, Barsana, Nandgaon, Govardhan, and Gokul in Uttar Pradesh - celebrates Holi for a longer period.

Holi 2023 Date: Mathura-Vrindavan's Lathmar Holi

This year, Holi will take place on March 8, while Holika Dahan is on March 7. The Braj area sees an additional week of celebrations. The Lathmar Holi celebrated in places like Barsana, Mathura, and Vrindavan is very famous and attracts visitors from worldwide. In Lathmar Holi, women with lathis or canes run after men and playfully hit them during this celebration. 

This practice comes from the story of Lord Krishna, who once visited Radha’s village to tease her and her friends. At the time, gopis of the village took offence to this and chased him away with sticks. So now, after the celebrations in Radha’s village Barsana, Lathmar Holi is celebrated in Nandgaon on the following day.

Holi Date: Wednesday, March 8, 2023
Holika Dahan: March 7, 2023
Purnima Tithi Begins - 04:17 PM on Mar 06, 2023
Purnima Tithi Ends - 06:09 PM on Mar 07, 2023

(Source: Drik Panchag) 
 

Holi 2023: Significance

Holi marks the end of winter and advent of spring. According to legends, king Hiranyakashipu wanted people to only worship him. But his own son, Prahlad, went on worshipping Lord Vishnu. An offended Hiranyakashipu decided to punish his son. He asked his sister Holika, who was immune to fire, to sit with Prahlad in the fire. When she did, her cloak flew and covered saving him but Holika was killed. Lord Vishnu then assumed the form of Narasimha and killed Hiranyakashipu. So the festival of Holi begins with Holika Dahan, a bonfire that's lit with the aim of driving evil away. 

 

