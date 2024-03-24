Advertisement
NewsLifestyleCulture
HOLI 2024

Holi 2024: WhatsApp Status, And Images To Share

Holi is one of the most popular festivals in India, celebrated with great excitement and vigor throughout the nation. It is also known as Dol Jatra or Basanta Utsav.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Olivia Sarkar|Last Updated: Mar 24, 2024, 05:10 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Holi 2024: WhatsApp Status, And Images To Share Image credit: Freepik

We will all be celebrating Rang Wali Holi this year on March 25, 2024. Check out the pictures and status updates on WhatsApp and forward them to your family and friends.

WhatsApp Status For Holi

1. Happy Holi 2024!

2. Sending you warm wishes for a Holi filled with laughter, love, and endless fun.

3. Holi Hai!

4. Happiest Holi from ours to your family!

5. Bura Na Mano Holi Hai!

6. May the colors of Holi fill your heart with warmth, happiness, and positivity.

7. May the vibrant colours of Holi brighten your life and add a touch of magic to your days.

WhatsApp Images For Holi 2024

Pic credit: Freepik

Pic credit: Freepik

As the festival of colours approaches, many are gearing up to celebrate Holi with zest and enthusiasm. Happy Holi!

Click HERE To Check Latest Updates Related To Holi 2024

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
Arvind Kejriwal Arrest Update: Was Kejriwal's arrest 'fixed'?
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of 'Anti India' report of 'Happiest countries'
DNA Video
DNA: NASA report on rising temperatures
DNA Video
Investigative DNA test of Badaun double murder
DNA Video
DNA: When will the full details of electoral bonds be revealed?
DNA Video
DNA: Defeating Putin in Russia is not only difficult but 'impossible'?
DNA Video
DNA: Elvish Yadav Arrest Update: Shocking Confession of Elvish Yadav
DNA
Watch the opinion poll of Lok Sabha elections 2024
DNA Video
DNA: Will new rules be implemented on seat belts in India?
DNA Video
DNA: What problem does America have with CAA?