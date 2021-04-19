Horoscope for April 19 by Astro Sundeep Kochar: Taureans inner strength will shine through, Virgos will help the needy

It's a new day, a new beginning. It's all about starting life afresh. So as you begin a new journey, find out what the stars have in store for you today. There are twelve zodiac signs and each has its distinct feature. Be it, Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces — each of the signs has something unique to tell.

Aries

You will be forced to take some important decisions on the domestic front, especially regarding your current partner. Avoid making arguments at your workplace. If you want to make investments, then it’s best to hold on for a while. Focus on improving relationships at home.

Taurus

Your inner strength will help you boost your creativity. You will find yourself innovating something new at work. At home, you will be inclined to change the looks of your interiors. Investments are advised in fixed assets. Try to buy some gold for good luck.

Gemini

A big presentation coming your way might make you nervous. Your colleagues will need you to step up your game. Parents will require a lot of your time today as they might be leaving the city soon. Kids will require your attention more than ever. It’s time to spend some quality time with family.

Cancer

Blessings from elders will help you lead a happy and light-hearted day today. Emotions will be put on the back burner. Couples are likely to enjoy a romantic night with each other. Singles are advised to keep their heads out of the love scene and focus on their career. Students will most likely be inclined to take up a new course.

Leo

Your patience is going to get you through the day. Lots of trouble at work might hinder your productivity. Calls from home might bother you and make you irritated. You are likely to unwind at the end of the day with social activity and meeting your friends.

Virgo

You will feel spiritual today, and help the needy around you. Work will go smoothly. You are likely to receive good news from a distant family member. Parents will come to terms with your decisions in life. You will be attracted to the opposite sex. Students are likely to enjoy their studies today.

Libra

Fear might arise in terms of personal life today. You might develop a lot of trust issues, especially towards your loved ones. It’s advised to spend time meditating and staying away from others today. With the elder's blessing, this situation will be dissolved by the end of the day.

Scorpio

You will be extremely busy at work. Someone influential in your industry will help in building your network for better opportunities. Your past investments will bring in strong monetary gains. Singles will develop feelings for a close friend. Lovers might go through a rough patch during the day.

Sagittarius

Confidence is all yours today. You will find yourself locked up in a leadership position at work. Your focus towards your end goals will be quite clear today. At the end of the day, you will find satisfaction in life by hanging out with friends and family.

Capricorn

You will use your creativity to renovate your house or office today. You’re likely to see a growth in your investments. Lovers are advised to spice up their relationship by finding a new hobby to do together. Singles are likely to fall for someone unexpected. Students, it’s a good day to take a break from all the studying.

Aquarius

You might be dissatisfied at work today as people might not cooperate with you as much as you want them to. Making new investments is not advised today. Keep patience with parents and other family members as they might not always understand what your goals are. Focus on building something for your future family.

Pisces

You will be enthusiastic and focused on your work today. Bosses will notice this and are likely to give you some sort of incentive. Expect some short trips which will be made due to some family issues. Any health issues will be resolved today. Students will be relaxed and under less pressure than usual.

These astrological predictions are by Dr Sundeep Kochar.