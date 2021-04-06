Horoscope for April 6 by Astro Sundeep Kochar: Stick your ground Geminis as people will try to do this to you

It's a new day, a new beginning. It's all about the starting life afresh. So as you begin a new journey, find out what the stars have in store for you today. There are twelve zodiac signs and each has its distinct feature. Be it, Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces — each of the signs has something unique to tell.

Aries

If you’ve been putting in extra effort to help someone out with their issues and confidence, then today you’ll see results. Today, instead of starting something new, take a step back and focus on things you already started earlier. Your success is in that.

Taurus

Everything has been very scarce for you lately. Whether it’s money or time or some other resources you’ve been wanting. But today that’s about to take a turn. The resources that you’ve been missing for a while are going to come to you in a very unexpected way. Accept them, but use them wisely. Create a management plan so you don’t run out of things again.

Gemini

Listen to your inner voice closely today. You are going to figure out new things about yourself. You’ll find yourself figuring out things you never thought would be inside you, especially when it comes to love. Your success at work is something people are always eyeing and today people are going to try to pull you out of that work mode. Make sure you keep a strong ground.

Cancer

If you focus on the good things in life, you can turn your day around completely. Put the negative thoughts out of your system today. If you feel things are not going your way, then let them go. Luck is definitely on your side today when it comes to authority. You will find that people are listening to you more than ever. Make good use of this.

Leo

Your caring nature is something that makes people warm up to you. But this is making you think of others more than yourself. Today, start refocusing on yourself. On the other hand, your social life is going to be blooming today. You’re going to be a good host today. Invite people into your home and serve them as you please.

Virgo

Not everything can be perfect, Virgo. Sometimes, you tend to fail at things, and sometimes, you do well. Today you might not get the satisfaction of doing well at everything, but that’s okay. When it comes to your life at home, it’s time to focus on your parents. Have you left them out of the big decisions in your life? Make sure to include them in once again.

Libra

Discipline is the key to everything. Today, when you go to work, make sure that your desk is clean and your mind is clear. Make a to-do list for yourself so you can do all your work in line. By the end of the day, you will find yourself wanting to indulge in some guilty pleasures like food. Enjoy your cheat day, but don’t forget to get your workout in.

Scorpio

This is a crucial time for you, Scorpio, so you need to take care of your health. Work on building your immunity by running, getting a workout in, and eating healthy. Health aside, you’re going to have really good luck today. You will find that all the things you want are getting attracted towards you automatically. So you won’t have to work the extra mile today.

Sagittarius

Your adventurous side is going to tell you to step out of your city, but your mind is going to tell you not to. Today, it’s best to listen to your mind - especially with the situation outside. Channel all your energy in your work today and work for that leadership opportunity that is coming towards you.

Capricorn

If someone is showing interest in you, don’t push them away. You need a companion in life, and it’s time you start accepting that. If you’ve been caught up doing a lot of work stuff lately, then today you will get the break you need. On the other hand, it’s important to take care of your health. Make sure you’re getting your daily run in.

Aquarius

Music is the solution to a lot of things, and today you will find yourself indulging in some spiritual music to keep you calm. This is a good sign. Try to focus your attention on friends you haven’t spoken to in a while. This will help you reconnect and start up your social life which has been shut down due to work recently.

Pisces

It’s a good day to be expressive. If there’s something you’ve been meaning to say for a while, it’s best you say it today as it will be accepted on a positive note. At work, it’s best if you share your ideas directly with your superiors so they can see what you’re doing, and give credit where credit is due.

The astrological predictions are by Dr Sundeep Kochar.