Horoscope for April 7 by Astro Sundeep Kochar: Aries be diplomatic to avert friction in family

It's a new day, a new beginning. It's all about the starting life afresh. So as you begin a new journey, find out what the stars have in store for you today. There are twelve zodiac signs and each has its distinct feature. Be it, Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces — each of the signs has something unique to tell.

Aries

How inspired are you today? Spread your imagination in all sectors of your life including work, romance and family. Do something special for your loved ones, crack up a new idea at work, anything you want. On the other hand, there might be some friction in your family for which you will have to step in and settle things down. Remember not to play favourites. Be diplomatic and don’t side with anyone.

Taurus

Networking and socialising isn’t your strongest suit today. If you’ve made plans with friends or planned a meeting, then it’s best to cancel it. On the other hand, on the work front your day is going to be busy and you’re not even going to get time to breathe. But don’t worry, because once you’re done with your tasks, you will get to retire to bed. Just keep going.

Gemini

You’re going to feel quite moody today. One minute you’ll be happy, and the other you’ll be in the complete opposite mood. To keep yourself stable, spend 15 minutes meditating. Meditating will clear your thought process and will put you in a calm and peaceful state.

Cancer

You’ll be facing minor problems here and there today. This might scare you, but don’t worry, you have all the resources to get through these problems. However, it’s a good day to focus on your fears, especially when it comes to romance. If you haven’t been able to talk to someone and express your feelings, you should definitely do it today.

Leo

Today, all your situations are under control. Your fate is in its positive cards when it comes to business, so if you’re looking to start a new venture, then it’s a great time to do so. It’s also time to initiate things that you might have left behind in the past. Also, you will find that your religious energy is quite strong today - so if you’re into meditating, then you should definitely channel a lot of your energy there.

Virgo

The moon is in your favor today Virgo, especially when it comes to love. You might have been feeling a little off in terms of romance, but that will take a turn today. You should also find yourself having a lot of free time today, doing things that you love to do. Today, don’t make any investments anywhere. Keep your finances secure to yourself.

Libra

In terms of profession, you’re likely to hear some good news today. Your personal life, especially with your family, is also going to bring you a high amount of joy in the second half of the day. An advice for you today is not to get into arguments with others at work. Let others do their job, and you do yours. If you’re looking to expand your assets, then real estate would be a good place to invest in today.

Scorpio

Love is going to be in the air for you, especially with someone you already know from before. Could be an old lover, or a friend. You will also find yourself doing better in your professional life when it comes to leading a team. If you’re a student, it’s a good day to focus on your studies.

Sagittarius

You are going to feel a strong stroke of happiness around you today. People around you are going to be attracted to your vibe immediately. If you’re looking to take up higher studies, then it’s a good day to apply for your dream college/school.

Capricorn

The start of your day might be dull, but don’t worry Cap, because as the day goes on, this will change. You will connect with new people at your workplace who will be essential in your growth. Before you do anything today, like signing a document, make sure you read it thoroughly.

Aquarius

Today your indecisiveness might take over you, and that’s why you need to be more focused than ever. If you have kids, it’s going to be a good day for them to go out and spend some time in the fresh air. You will find that your colleagues are immensely supportive of you today. You might want to indulge in spending some time taking up a hobby today, maybe cook a meal for your family.

Pisces

Today you will find yourself busy with your family and amongst social events. You will also find yourself spending a good amount of money for household stuff, but make sure you put a stop to it where your finances seem strained. You are also likely to hear some good news from the office, so congratulations in advance.

The astrological predictions are by Dr Sundeep Kochar.