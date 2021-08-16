Horoscope for August 16 by Astro Sundeep Kochar: Health issues will resolve Arians, keep your surroundings clean Capricorns

It's a new day, a new beginning. It's all about starting life afresh. So as you begin a new journey, find out what the stars have in store for you today. There are twelve zodiac signs and each has its distinct features. Be it, Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces — each of the signs has something unique to tell.

Aries

Health issues will be resolved today. Work will be positive but very busy so you will have to ask for help from others. Spend some money on buying something for yourself. Make your appearance important as someone stark will meet you at work.

Taurus

You will be social with friends and this will also help you in finding some new work partners. Business will be a little strained today, so it’s best to keep spending to a minimum. You will have to be patient with your family as they might not listen to you.

Gemini

You might not receive enough credit for the work you’ve been doing lately. This will get you angry. Friends will be able to calm you down. Meditation is a must today. Younger siblings might need some monetary help from you.

Cancer

Your day might be challenging today in terms of domestic life. You and your partner will disagree on a lot of things. On the other hand, work will be very positive. People around you will listen to you and respect you.

Leo

You will have good bonding with your boss today. You will also be handed over new responsibilities at work. Health issues might arise with someone in your family. Siblings might have a quarrel but it will be resolved quite fast.

Virgo

A positive vibration will be all around you. Things will be under control. If you’re planning to start a new business, today is an auspicious day to do it. The love cards are in your favor today and you might find someone special to come towards you.

Libra

You might feel unhappy today and it might affect your way of working. Try to focus on the good things in your life. Take a walk in the fresh air. You will seek prestige in your work today - and you will receive it. Lovers might find themselves in a weird position.

Scorpio

Patience is a virtue today and this will help in working better. Family will support your new decisions that will concern either moving house or maybe moving cities. Lovers will find themselves connecting more.

Sagittarius

You will be busy at your office. Mental health might be suffering today, as you will find that you are very tired. Elders might help you sort your problems today. Youngsters will teach you how to have some fun. You might also receive a promotion at work.

Capricorn

You will start your day with loads of happiness. Your decisions at work will be quick, which will get work done very well. You might also find a new source of income. Keep your surroundings as clean as possible.

Aquarius

You might be upset due to the health of a family member, perhaps your mother. Your work will require a lot of your attention today. Kids might need help as your partner will also be busy. It’s going to be a hustling bustling day.

Pisces

You will enjoy your work more than usual today. Your family will help you in solving some difficult issues you might be going through. Students will find themselves more focused on their studies. Health is to be taken care of.

The astrological predictions are by Dr Sundeep Kochar.