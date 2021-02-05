Horoscope for February 6 by Astro Sundeep Kochar: Doing this can help Librans in career, personal life

It's a new day, a new beginning. It's all about the starting life afresh. So as you begin a new journey, find out what the stars have in store for you today. There are twelve zodiac signs and each has its distinct feature. Be it, Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces — each of the signs has something unique to tell.

Check out the astrological prediction by Dr Sundeep Kochar here:

Aries

It’s a good day for you to learn. You’ve been trained to do the same thing and you feel that you know it all. However, it’s never too late to learn something new. Keep an open mind and take whatever lessons that come your way. This will only add to your wisdom and help you in the future.

Taurus

You should think about how much happier you would be if you could take time out for yourself. Go to the spa, or to the movies, or do something that makes you feel relaxed. You’re always doing things for others, but who is doing things for you? Be kind to yourself today. Eat healthy and enjoy your day.

Gemini

Overeating and over-drinking might be something you are thinking of doing today. However, stay away from these two activities as they will affect your health. Instead of overdoing everything, eat healthy, exercise and get some rest. This isn’t a good time for socialising.

Cancer

You’ve been putting off a complicated piece of work for quite some time now. It’s high time you get your mind straight and finish it. Procrastination is something that you tend to do, but today is a good day to get your priorities straight and finish up all your tasks. You’ll feel better when you have nothing on your plate.

Leo

You’re going to be put in a tough spot today Leo. You might have to decide between working for yourself or helping out a family member. Try not to be selfish. Your work is surely important, however, your family needs you more than your work does. Remember, when you were down they were there for you, it’s your turn now.

Virgo

Changing your approach to difficult situations could help you out today. Use reverse psychology to get your things done. If you’re having trouble with your partner, try some funny tricks to ease things up between the two of you. Don’t take things too seriously today as you’re going to be in a chirpy mood.

Libra

You might feel a bit fussy about things today as you aren’t organised. Don’t worry Libra, we all have those days. Try not to think about it too much. Be a little flexible, because this will help you in your career and your personal life. You don’t have to do everything exactly how you planned it. You can take a breather and do things in other ways as well.

Scorpio

You’re not very adjusting. However, today you’ll find yourself in a position where you’ll have to adjust to a lower standard than you’re used to. Don’t get yourself down because of this. It’s just an experience that is going to make you stronger and ready for what the future holds for you.

Sagittarius

Involvement in physical activity is high today. Be cautious while driving, and if you can then avoid driving for the day. Disagreements are a possibility today so make sure you stray away from any arguments you might see around as it’s very easy for you to get dragged into them.

Capricorn

You might feel like you have no energy today. This just means that you need to refuel Capricorn. What’s something you do to get your energy back? If you haven’t had the time to do it, then today is the perfect day to get back out there. You need your energy, and the best way to do it is to find something that will get you working and active again. Try playing a sport you’re interested in.

Aquarius

Today you’re feeling quite ambitious. You’re in the most rational state of your mind. If there are any decisions that you’ve been wanting to make, today is the right day to make it since you’re thinking very clearly. Your mind is in your favour today so be sure to finish up all important tasks within the day as well.

Pisces

You’re going to be feeling successful out there today, however you might not feel the same inside. Instead of feeling this way, try giving yourself some credit for everything you do. Put aside the feeling of self doubt and treat yourself to something new and expensive if you can. It will make you feel better.