Horoscope for February 8 by Astro Sundeep Kochar: Librans should avoid expensive splurges

It's a new day, a new beginning. It's all about the starting life afresh. So as you begin a new journey, find out what the stars have in store for you today. There are twelve zodiac signs and each has its distinct feature. Be it, Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces — each of the signs has something unique to tell.

Check out the astrological prediction by Dr Sundeep Kochar here:

Aries

Your opinions are definitely valid, but you shouldn’t force them onto others, especially not today. Sometimes you just need to go with the flow. At work, your colleagues might have a different idea than you, and maybe today it will be best if you follow them. Your partner might also show you some extra love today, which after a busy day, you might not be into. But listen to this, never get away from love. Accept your partner’s love and show them that you love them too.

Taurus

Feelings develop slowly, and you need to keep that in mind. Don’t rush into getting into a relationship with someone. Take your time and get to know them. Try focusing on your work, and get your finances up. Yes, you’re already financially stable, but a little bit more couldn’t hurt right? It’s also a good day to check up on your savings, and maybe put some more in there.

Gemini

Someone close to you might ask you for some money today. You’re in a good place financially, so see what you can do to help them out. It’s important to be there for friends and family. At work, you might feel a little lazy, but don’t beat yourself up over it. Try enjoying some refreshing fruits to get your energies right back up.

Cancer

Your feelings are going to meddle with your work life today. You might seem distracted at work and not able to do your tasks. The best way to get over this is by telling that certain someone how you feel, especially with Valentine's Day just a week away. When you come out with your feelings, you will see work going smoothly as well. Try to focus on getting what you want today.

Leo

You usually take very calculated choices, but maybe today you might want to step out of your shell and take some risks. It’s important to have variation in life Leo. You might want to go ahead and take that difficult project at work out of the blue. You might also want to confess your feelings, or maybe do something nice for your partner. Maybe even go for a long drive? Being spontaneous is going to help you out today. Do things that will help you step out of your box.

Virgo

When you’re around others today, try not asking a lot of questions. You’re a curious person, but keep in mind, not everyone wants you to know everything. This isn’t in a bad way though, because there might just be a surprise coming towards you. Instead, try focusing on your work and wait for what is coming your way.

Libra

Today is not a good day to buy something expensive. Instead, it’s a day to invest in something that will give you good returns. A great purchase would be a piece of property, or maybe some gold? See what fits your finances right now and go for it. Surprise your loved ones with the investment you’ve made. Don’t forget to get your daily run in though!

Scorpio

Travel is your top priority right now, but think about this, is it really safe to travel? We know those feet are tapping, but keep them tapping for a while longer. Travel isn’t really in the cards today. Instead, why don’t you take up a project at work which might require you to go on a longer drive than usual. This will get you a bit out of the city as well.

Sagittarius

You’re going to feel extremely in sync with others today. At work, you will find yourself loving the ideas of other people and appreciating them. This is a new side of you, and people are going to appreciate it. You will also find yourself agreeing with your friends and your partner, so if there’s something that they’ve been wanting to do for a while and you haven’t been, today is a good day to do it to keep them happy.

Capricorn

Socializing is key today, but of course, with your masks on. It’s been awhile since you’ve gone out and mingled with friends. Put your work behind you today and try to have some fun. We know you’re worried about finances, but don’t worry Cap, money will always find its way to you. Try getting an hour of workout today to get your energy flowing.

Aquarius

It’s a good day to reconnect with an old friend. They might just be around you unexpectedly. Focus on them today, take them out, and have a good time. It’s going to be a happy day for you, as work might not be as stressful today. Spend time with your loved ones to make the best out of your day.

Pisces

You should know that everything has phases, including your work and relationships. Sometimes, everything might not be great, but that’s okay. You’re excelling at the office, and you’re going to keep doing so. However, your personal relationships might seem a little strained. What you need to do is tell your loved ones that you’re there for them no matter what. Try pulling out some time to spend with your family. Show them you haven’t disappeared. Communication is key today Pisces.