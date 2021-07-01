Horoscope for July 1 by Astro Sundeep Kochar: Arians will be very happy, Scorpios will have financial stability

It's a new day, a new beginning. It's all about starting life afresh. So as you begin a new journey, find out what the stars have in store for you today. There are twelve zodiac signs and each has its distinct features. Be it, Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces — each of the signs has something unique to tell.

Aries

Today you will find yourself being very happy, and very busy at work. Your superiors will be happy with you and appreciate your work. Love birds, it’s a good time to talk about marriage today - as long as it's a small, intimate affair. Any health issues haunting you and your family will likely get resolved today.

Taurus

You are blessed by the moon, and your organizational skills are in full force. You will find yourself being rewarded for your hard work at the office. Domestic issues might come your way, but it’s nothing serious to delve over. Everything needs time to get solved, and so does this.

Gemini

Today you will be busy with family issues. You will have the upper hand in convincing your family about the right and wrong. You will find yourself taking interest in the antiques - including show pieces for the home, movies, vintage clothes etc. If you’re in a relationship, then today is going to be a good day for you. Plan a romantic night for your partner.

Cancer

You might feel a little low today, but a workout session will solve your mood easily. Work will be packed with you trying to wrap up old projects, which will keep you busy throughout the day. If you’re looking for extra income growth - then invest in property for good future gains.

Leo

Old health issues will be cured today and you will be packed with energy. Any money that was stuck somewhere will be released today. If you’re looking to apply for a loan, then today is a good day to do so. Good things are in store on the domestic front. Students will find themselves inclined towards their education.

Virgo

A busy time at the domestic front will keep you off your feet at work. When you’re at work today, try to keep your domestic issues away. When you get home, you will realize a little bit of communication will solve these issues easily. Kids’ education will be a major topic.

Libra

The best thing to do in a tense environment is to try and meditate. This will help you calm your mind. Focus on your career more than anything else today. Singles are likely to find someone they’re attracted to - and some good communication is bound to take over. If you’re studying, then today is a good day to focus on the tough side of your education, as your concentration power is very high.

Scorpio

Financial health is good today, so if you’re looking to spend on something big - then it’s a good day to do so. Work will go smoothly and you will find yourself looking to do more at the office. Any health issues amongst parents will be resolved today. It’s best to avoid travel and stay inside.

Sagittarius

If you’ve been looking to implement any new business plans, then today is a good day to go ahead with it. Financial strains will not be an issue today. In fact, gains from older investments might come your way. Are you looking for a new house? Then today is the right time to go house-hunting as the right properties are in your cards.

Capricorn

Today is a good day for you. Your energy is at its high - and your mind power is strong. You will find yourself being the center of attention wherever you go. Someone you’ve been pining for will show their interest in you. If you’re already coupled up, then a romantic night is needed!

Aquarius

Your mind and heart will want you to take up a new hobby today, and it’s a great thing to do. Step out of work mode and focus more on yourself. If there’s anything bothering you, talk to a trusted friend/family member. How about taking a day off and going to a spa? Or maybe just finding some time to meditate for your peace of mind.

Pisces

New sources of income are likely to open up for you. This might either be a job opportunity or a new business opportunity. You might want to spend some time with your family today. If you’re looking to make investments, stocks and shares would be a good place to start today.

The astrological predictions are by Dr Sundeep Kochar.