Horoscope for July 8 by Astro Sundeep Kochar: Good things will happen to you Sagittarians, initiate conversation Pisceans!

It's a new day, a new beginning. It's all about starting life afresh. So as you begin a new journey, find out what the stars have in store for you today. There are twelve zodiac signs and each has its distinct features. Be it, Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces — each of the signs has something unique to tell.

Aries

Your productivity is at its peak today. If you haven’t been able to do something in your workplace lately, that’s going to change today. You might feel innovative and have new ideas flowing through you all day. Don’t forget to share your ideas with your colleagues as today is the day they’ll be appreciated.

Taurus

You might feel under a lot of pressure today. However, this isn’t going to last long. Try to find comfort in a friend or colleague and try to pull out ten minutes from your day to meditate. This will help you stay calm and focus on your goals better, and you won’t have that anxious feeling you’ve been having.

Gemini

Cupid is in your house today Gemini. Your partner is going to make you feel loved today, just like you deserve. If you’re single, you might have a secret admirer coming your way. And if you’ve had your eyes on that special someone, then you’re going to see things blossom on the romantic side.

Cancer

Activeness is the key to living a healthy lifestyle. You might feel extremely lethargic today Cancer, but it’s not the day to be laying around in bed. Instead, go for a run or for a short workout. You might end up meeting new people and making new friends that will push you out of your comfort zone and keep you active and alive for the week.

Leo

It’s super important for you to appreciate the little things in life today. You could be feeling like things might not be going your way, but that is not the case. You’ve just been working too much and you need to take a breather. Take some time to sit down and be grateful for the little milestones you’ve crossed so far. Give yourself some credit.

Virgo

You might want to stay alone today Virgo. Yes, your friends are great to be around, however they might want things to remain the same. For you on the other hand, you need to take life in the hand today and make some big changes and step out of your comfort zone. Take ten minutes from your day to meditate to give you a clear mindset of what you actually want done from yourself.

Libra

You might be an introvert at heart, but you need to step out today. Go out and meet new people, or make plans with friends you haven’t seen in a while. Meeting others will take you away from the thoughts that have been bothering you and you will be in a much better headspace. You’ll be peaceful, calm and happy.

Scorpio

Keep your health in check today Scorpio. If you’re thinking of eating out or enjoying a night out, then change your plans as your immune system is very sensitive today. Instead, stay home and enjoy some solidarity, and try to meditate to stay calm and healthy.

Sagittarius

Today is in your favour. If there’s something you’ve been waiting for or looking forward to career wise or romantically, then today is the day it will come to you. Keep an eye out for what you’re looking for and keep an open mind. You’ll notice the good coming to your side automatically.

Capricorn

Relax Cap, it’s all good today. Your workaholic mind can be put at peace as today you’ll receive good news at work. It could be a promotion, or success in a venture that you’ve been waiting for a while. Keep your calm and try to take ideas from others as this will help you understand different perspectives and will only aid in your excellence.

Aquarius

You’ve been looking for adventure and a change. Today is the best day to go towards that. Reroute from your daily routine and do something completely out of the box. Try talking to different people from different places. Try eating things you wouldn’t usually eat, or if you’re feeling particularly risque, then take up an adventurous class to get your adrenaline going.

Pisces

A sit down talk with your partner will clear the miscommunications that have been going on. Take the first step and initiate the conversation. This will definitely help clear out the air and put you and your partner in a much better position. Remember Pisces, communication is always the key, and sometimes it's better if you put your foot forward first. Your efforts will definitely be appreciated.

The astrological predictions are by Dr Sundeep Kochar.