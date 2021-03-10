Horoscope for March 11 by Astro Sundeep Kochar: Taureans should express their feelings, Scorpios should set realistic goals

It's a new day, a new beginning. It's all about starting life afresh. So as you begin a new journey, find out what the stars have in store for you today. There are twelve zodiac signs and each has its distinct feature. Be it, Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces — each of the signs has something unique to tell.

Aries

If you’ve been working too hard and haven’t had the time to relax, then today is the day to do it. Take the day off and do what you’ve been wanting to. Start the new month out with a treat that you know you deserve. This will keep you calm throughout the week and help you push harder at work as well.

Taurus

Is there someone you’ve been meaning to talk to for a while? Reach out to them today and things might just work out for you. The stars are in your favour today and it’s going to be uphill from here with friendships, relationships and family. You just have to take that first step in picking up the phone and everything else will flow itself.

Gemini

If you feel strongly about something, continue believing in it. Your intuitive powers are at their peak today. Everything you’re feeling could be put in perspective and you might just receive the good news you’ve been waiting for.

Cancer

Your sensitive personality usually gets the best of you. However, today is the day of being bold. Put your sensitivity aside and explore the stronger parts of you. Be bold. Do something you wouldn’t usually do, say something you’ve been wanting to say for a while. You’ll be surprised as to what you’re capable of.

Leo

The lion in you stays true to itself. Today is the day you’re feeling bolder than usual and it’s going to make the month a good one for you. If there’s something you’ve been meaning to do, then be bold and go ahead and do it. Especially if it’s a business venture.

Virgo

Keep your finances in check today. Don’t spend on things you don’t need as today you might end up overspending without noticing and this will create problems for you later on. Keep yourself grounded at all times today and make sure you’re not making unthoughtful purchases. Write down whatever you spend on, so you can keep a track of where your finances are going today.

Libra

You might want to take a breather today. Forget about your problems and appreciate the good around you. Today brings positivity in your life and it will help you look at things with a new perspective. Keep an open mind.

Scorpio

You’re a problem solver, but you can’t carry the weight of the world on your shoulders. Try to set realistic goals instead of trying to solve all of the world’s problems. This will keep you at peace and keep you content.

Sagittarius

It’s time to put your adventurous side aside and focus on work today. Today is the best day for you to focus on your goals as the stars are aligning in your favour work wise. You might be getting that promotion you’ve been waiting for, or a sign that tells you to take the risk you’ve been wanting to take for a while.

Capricorn

Today is the day to keep your dominance aside and be of assistance to those around you. Your intelligence and intuition might be needed at your workplace, or even around friends and family. Make sure to share your opinion, but do it in a subtle way.

Aquarius

It’s all about sharing. Have you been hiding your feelings a little too much lately? Today is the best day to open up to a loved one and share your problems. You never know, you might just find the right person to help you out and be of guidance.

Pisces

You’re too giving, which is good, but don’t waste your time and energy on people who don’t value you. Try to recognize your true ones and put your energy in helping them, and don’t forget to take some time out for yourself today.

The astrological prediction by Dr Sundeep Kochar.