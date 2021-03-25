Horoscope for March 25 by Astro Sundeep Kochar: Librans socialize, Pisceans take feedback given to you

It's a new day, a new beginning. It's all about starting life afresh. So as you begin a new journey, find out what the stars have in store for you today. There are twelve zodiac signs and each has its distinct feature. Be it, Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces — each of the signs has something unique to tell.

Aries

Your personal relationships might need a little bit of extra attention today. Try to spend a little bit of time with everyone in your household so people don’t feel like you’re ignoring them. Be a little warm to those around you. Listen to their problems for a change, instead of always telling them your issues. Sometimes people need someone to listen to them too.

Taurus

You’re feeling extremely ambitious today. This is a good thing. You usually doubt yourself in different ways, however, today you’re going to realise that you are definitely good enough and the work you do will be appreciated no matter what. You’re a master of your skill and you are going to understand that today. Don’t be afraid to be proud of your accomplishments.

Gemini

It’s all about being selfless today Gemini. You get a lot of attention from people around you, but it’s time to give out some attention. A certain friend of yours in particular might be feeling neglected as you’re mingling with new people. Be sure to remind them that they still mean a lot to you. Learn how to balance your relationships with people and don’t forget about old relationships when you create new ones.

Cancer

Your enthusiasm is going to attract a lot of people towards you today. Use this to your advantage at your workplace and let people work around you today. You need to learn new leadership skills and this will teach you how to do that. You can’t always follow everyone around. You need to learn how to be your own person and be your own boss.

Leo

Your desire to be on top of everything is high today. It’s a good day for accomplishing things and creating new projects. Try not to let the dominating side of yourself out today because of your ambition. Understand that not everyone might have the same views as you, and that’s okay. You do what you want without hindering the productivity of others.

Virgo

Patience is a virtue. You’re rushing into things for no reason at all. Remember that there’s a time for everything and things might not come your way as fast as you want them to. Get your head back in the game and move slowly. Slow and steady wins the race. You don’t need to move as fast as you’re moving. Going slow will help you work better and more efficiently.

Libra

Working too hard can create a position of isolation and boredom. Get out and socialise even if you don’t feel up to it. Everyone needs to freshen up their minds and leaving your place will help you get some air and clear up your head. You’ve been overworking yourself, and you need to go out and meet your friends to gain your energy back.

Scorpio

If something isn’t working out for you in a certain relationship, then it’s time to speak up. Don’t stay suppressed by thinking it might hurt the opposite person. In fact, the truth will only help you to solve the issues you might be facing. Just speak up and make sure you get your point across in a humble manner.

Sagittarius

Don’t let your personal feelings about someone affect your day. You could get hurt by a loved one very unexpectedly. This will keep you down for a while, but try to focus on the good in your life. Spend some time working out to release all the tension you have pent up inside of you. People still love you, don’t worry about that.

Capricorn

You’re going to be feeling extremely generous today. Spend this energy in doing something for the less fortunate. Donate something if you’re in the position to do so. It’s always good to give back to your community and you’ll have good karma running behind you everywhere. Show people that you’re still a soft person that they seem to have forgotten and try to help those in need.

Aquarius

Things don’t always have to revolve around you. A certain friend you haven’t spoken to in a while might pop up sometime today in need of your help. They might have hurt you in the past, but don’t push them away. They were also the same person who had helped you when you needed a shoulder to cry on. Let bygones be bygones and start a new relationship with this person.

Pisces

Pay close attention to the feedback given to you today. This is constructive criticism that you should take into consideration. People around you care about you and that’s why they are offering their advice to you. Take this seriously as this is just a plus point for you and will help you in the future.

The astrological predictions are by Dr Sundeep Kochar.