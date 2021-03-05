Horoscope for March 5 by Astro Sundeep Kochar: Taureans deserve a holiday, Leo should handle close relationships with care, read more

It's a new day, a new beginning. It's all about starting life afresh. So as you begin a new journey, find out what the stars have in store for you today. There are twelve zodiac signs and each has its distinct feature. Be it, Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces — each of the signs has something unique to tell.

Check out the astrological prediction by Dr Sundeep Kochar here:

Aries

Time management is key today. You might think you have a lot on your plate, but this is only because you aren’t planning your day properly. Before rushing into things, sit down with a pen and paper and plan your day well. This will ease things out and you’ll be able to do everything in a timely manner.

Taurus

You deserve some change Taurus. You’ve been stuck working and pleasing others for too long. It’s time for a holiday. Try to take a few days off work and go somewhere you can relax and enjoy. Remember to take a friend or a loved one with you as this is the time to connect with people you haven’t had time to meet in a while. Take this as an opportunity to find peace before scrubbing back to work again.

Gemini

You’re caught up between two decisions. Don’t let this phase your state of mind. Try to think rationally and pick out pros and cons for each of them, and decide what you want to do. Perhaps you might even find a way to squeeze in both the things you can’t decide between. It’s in your hands now.

Cancer

You might be a little bit of a roller coaster today. Avoid confrontation as this will put you in an emotional state. Instead, invest your time in focusing on your work and don’t worry about others today. Even the littlest of things might hurt you today so avoid being in a heart to heart talk and keep yourself busy and grounded.

Leo

Make sure you handle your close relationships with care today. Things seem dicey on the home front. Don’t try and impose your opinions on others. Instead, try listening to them and find a middle ground you can meet at. This will keep your relationships at an equal pace and not cause any problems during the day. Keep your calm and don’t flare up on everything, others can have their own opinions too.

Virgo

You’ve been craving intimacy for a while now Virgo. Get ready because today is the day that you’re going to receive what you’ve been waiting for. If you’ve had feelings for someone and are afraid to admit it, then don’t worry because today someone might just express their feelings for you. If you’re already in a relationship, your partner will express how they truly feel about you.

Libra

Someone is going to peak your interest today Libra. You’re going to find yourself looking at someone from a different perspective. Perhaps you might develop some feelings for a friend you’ve never seen in that light. But don’t worry too much, this isn’t going to be long lived. Don’t think too much into it either because it’s just a small crush.

Scorpio

It’s the day for multitasking Scorpio. You’ll be given different responsibilities at your workplace today.

You might feel overwhelmed at first, but don’t let that feeling get to you. Your organisational skills will help you get through these tasks in a jiffy. Just believe in yourself and put your head into your work and you’ll be done in no time.

Sagittarius

You usually take care of yourself, but a little more careful today Sag. Your immunity is slightly sensitive today. Try not to eat out and try to eat healthy today. If you’re someone who likes to cook, make sure you put something nutritious in your body to keep you energised and healthy all day long.

Capricorn

You’ve always been the master of silence when it comes to your emotions, but today isn’t the day to do it. You need someone Cap, and it’s time you open up to someone. You might be feeling overwhelmed and keeping those feelings in you isn’t going to help. Try talking to someone about how you feel. This will put you at peace.

Aquarius

You are set to enjoy your love life today. You will receive pleasure and surprises from your partner. If you want to express your love to someone, then go ahead and do it today as you will receive a positive response from the certain someone you’re attracted towards.

Pisces

You’ve been too focused lately. What you need is a change in atmosphere. Gather a group of friends and take a trip somewhere. This will help you clear your mind and put you in a relaxed space. You won’t feel tired and anxious anymore after taking this break that you badly deserve.