Horoscope for May 21 by Astro Sundeep Kochar: Taureans will be productive at work, don’t listen to others Virgos

It's a new day, a new beginning. It's all about starting life afresh. So as you begin a new journey, find out what the stars have in store for you today. There are twelve zodiac signs and each has its distinct feature. Be it, Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces — each of the signs has something unique to tell.

Aries

You might be eager to offer your advice today. But keep it to yourself as it might get blown out of proportion, and not in your favour. You might mean it in the best way, but people would not be able to understand your intentions. So it’s best to keep to yourself today.

Taurus

Your heart is completely in your workplace today. It’s a very productive day for you. Make a list of things you’ve been trying to get done for a while but haven’t been able to. Today you’re going to find yourself getting those things done with your productive energy at its peak.

Gemini

Don’t make any decisions today regarding love. Look at things with a fresh pair of eyes. This will give you some perspective and you’ll understand where things are going wrong, and you’ll also realise that these things are easily solvable. So don’t rush into breaking things off.

Cancer

You’re going to receive unexpected news about a loved one or a friend today. It’s best not to put your judgmental foot forward. Instead, be there for your friend emotionally as they might need you today more than ever. Remember to be the comforting shoulder for them.

Leo

Your achievements are in line, and are following each other. Today you’re going to leave a good impression on whoever you meet. You’re in your best space today and people are going to see the positive vibes blooming out of you. Pass your wisdom to someone who might need it, but do it in a humble manner.

Virgo

You might feel rushed by others today Virgo. However, you need to take control of your own situation. Don’t listen to others and don’t fall into traps. You’re at an emotional peak and you might feel used. Instead, seclude yourself, meditate and take the day off.

Libra

Everything you do today is likely to turn out well today. People around you are going to notice your impeccable problem solving skills and they might ask for your help as well. Take your time to help them out as they look up to you and your wisdom for advice.

Scorpio

Be careful today Scorpio. You’re being reckless since you want to have fun, but this will only land you in trouble. Try not to be in the spotlight today and stay low-key. It will help you relax your nerves and keep you away from any trouble coming your way.

Sagittarius

You don’t like taking help, but today is the day you’re going to need help. If you’re having trouble making decisions, then seek help from friends or family. Your own perspective might be conflicted, so it’s always better to ask for help as someone’s fresh mind might help you make the best decisions.

Capricorn

It’s not ideal to take important decisions today Cap. You’re feeling impulsive, so instead of doing important things, try to channel that energy into having fun. Do something you wouldn’t usually do and try to stay away from work as it’s not the best day to make hasty decisions at your workplace.

Aquarius

You’ve been focusing way too much on your personal life. This is good, however, it is meddling with your career. Today focus more on your career and try to set realistic goals that you can reach. Or else, it might just deviate you from your ambitions and set you back a few paces. Keep your head in your work today.

Pisces

It’s the perfect day to be spontaneous. You’ve had too many planned out days and now it’s time to let loose and have some fun. Put all the serious things to one side and go crazy today. Do something you haven’t done in a while, and set your mind into relaxation mode. You’re bound to have a good day.

The astrological predictions are by Dr Sundeep Kochar.