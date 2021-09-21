Horoscope for September 21 by Astro Sundeep Kochar: Focus on the future Leos, meditate Sagittarians

It's a new day, a new beginning. It's all about starting life afresh. So as you begin a new journey, find out what the stars have in store for you today. There are twelve zodiac signs and each has its distinct features. Be it, Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces — each of the signs has something unique to tell.

Aries

It is advised to avoid driving today. Work will be relaxed as you have already finished a lot of your tasks. Your domestic life might involve some arguments, but with the right communication, you and your family will be able to solve it. Lovers are advised to spend some time alone.

Taurus

If you’ve been denying yourself of rest and downtime, then today is the day to put that on top of the list. Make sure you’re taking breaks to rest your mind so you don’t get blocked creatively. On the other hand, it’s a good day to learn something new at work. Try to find something different than what you usually do and build your skillset in that.

Gemini

Step out of your comfort zone and try something new in your personal life. By this, we mean pick up a new hobby, perhaps swimming? At work, try to focus on the projects handed over to you. You’re in too much of a rush for a promotion, but these things take time, so it's better to do what is told, and eventually the bigger picture will come to you.

Cancer

Don’t push yourself too hard today by thinking about past mistakes. Instead, take a step back and look at all that you have achieved for yourself and your family. It’s a good day to reconcile with someone from the past, this could be a friend, or maybe a lover? But be careful and don’t get attached too quickly.

Leo

Instead of worrying about a missed opportunity from the past, focus on the future. You can work for better results and things will be fine. If you’re feeling particularly down today, then go and meditate. You might feel very anxious because your mind is full for no reason at all.

Virgo

Love is going to walk towards you today, but it’s up to you whether you accept it or not. Look at the pros and cons, is it worth the risk? At work, you might want to go the opposite way and actually take some risks. Taking risks will help you in building yourself up for a promotion at work.

Libra

You will find yourself having to make difficult decisions at work today. Try to focus a little extra on your domestic life. Finances might be a little tight, so it’s better to keep a check on them and not spend on unnecessary things. Kids will look up to you.

Scorpio

You are very creative today. You will also find yourself wanting to pick up a new skill, which is good. Health issues might arise in the morning, but you will feel better by the evening. Parents will require your attention a little more than usual.

Sagittarius

You will find yourself seeking peace of mind today. The best way to go about this is by meditating. Work might be a little stressful, but it's nothing you can’t handle. A lovers spat will be resolved by the end of the day. Old friends might make an appearance.

Capricorn

You are very energetic and you will find yourself actively involved in your work today. Your spouse will need a little bit of attention from you today. Investments in property are advised. Your finances look good, so if there’s a big spend you’ve been wanting to do, then today is a good day to do so.

Aquarius

You might want to spend on things that are not useful. It’s advised to focus on only buying things you might actually need. Students will find themselves distracted from studies. It’s okay to take a break sometimes. New job opportunities might pop up near you.

Pisces

Messy situations will find themselves in control today. Your work will require a lot of hardwork and management today. Your boss will be appreciative of you. Kids’ education will be a heavy topic at home today. Parents’ health might be an issue today.

The astrological predictions are by Dr Sundeep Kochar.