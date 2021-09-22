Horoscope for September 22 by Astro Sundeep Kochar: Focus on yourself Taurians, drive safely Pisceans

It's a new day, a new beginning. It's all about starting life afresh. So as you begin a new journey, find out what the stars have in store for you today. There are twelve zodiac signs and each has its distinct features. Be it, Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces — each of the signs has something unique to tell.

Aries

You are advised to stay inside today and focus on yourself. Take a day off of work. Couples will find themselves communicating better today. Singles will reconcile with an old flame. It’s advised not to spend money on anything you don’t need.

Taurus

Today is a good day for those with a business. You will see gains come in. You will also have harmony in your domestic life, especially between you and your kids. Singles, it’s advised to stay away from new lovers and old lovers both. It’s best to focus on yourself.

Gemini

Your strong network will help you in making new business plans today. Work will be heavily loaded, but your support system will help you get through it. Kids are advised to stay inside. Students will find a loophole in going outside for higher studies.

Cancer

You will find yourself wanting to visit a religious place today. Communication at work will be an issue, and you might have to micromanage more than usual. Singles will find themselves being attracted to someone at work. Couples will take the first step in building a home.

Leo

Keep your temper cool today, especially with those at work. If you’re looking to make a big investment, put it on pause for some time. Domestic life will see a lot of harmony, especially with you and your parents. Students are advised to start thinking about their future.

Virgo

You are blessed by the moon today. Old friends might reconnect with you. Work will go smoothly and you’re likely to be up for a promotion. Your finances are in check, so if you want to buy something a little extra, today is a good day to do it.

Libra

You are blessed by the moon today, and any postponed projects will begin with the help of your colleagues. At home, you will find yourself connecting with your parents. Music will help you calm your mind. You might also pick up a new creative hobby, maybe a painting project or a dance project.

Scorpio

Overworking will make you tired mentally. There may be some issues with your spouse concerning money. Gains from investments will lighten up the mood at home today. It’s important to keep your health in check today and avoid any travel.

Sagittarius

Work related travel is something that will make you very indecisive today. A gathering with your siblings will bring you closer to each other. Lovers will find themselves preparing for a romantic weekend somewhere close. Singles, stray away from dating apps and trust the natural process.

Capricorn

You are likely to dedicate your time to something creative at work. New contracts will make you interact with new people at the office. Influential people will help you in building a social reputation amongst new friends. Students are advised to avoid speculation in their studies.

Aquarius

Your day might be slightly dull today due to tiredness. Office won’t be the top priority for you. You will spend time with your family. Investment options are wide open today, so if you want to invest in stocks, do so today. You are advised to postpone a new business.

Pisces

You will be in a hurry today as you have a lot of responsibilities on hand. It’s advised to drive safely. Any problems regarding money will be resolved today. Health issues might rise up, especially a cold or cough. Make sure not to go outside and take good care of yourself.

The astrological predictions are by Dr Sundeep Kochar.