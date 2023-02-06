International Day of Zero Tolerance to Female Genital Mutilation 2023:What is This Day Observed? History, Theme and Facts about the Cruel Practice

International Day of Zero Tolerance to Female Genital Mutilation: Female Genital Mutilation FGM, also known as female genital cutting, female genital mutilation/cutting (FGM/C), and female circumcision, is a practise in which a woman's external genitalia are cut or removed. The mutilation is justified for a number of cultural, religious, and social grounds, but none of them are medically appropriate.

The UN has established a global awareness day to raise awareness of the horrifying practise of female genital mutilation (FGM). The day gives organisations, victims, and governments a platform to voice out against the abuse.

What is Female Genital Mutilation?

FGM is the term used to describe "any surgeries involving partial or complete removal of the female external genitalia or other harm to the female genital organs for non-medical reasons." Human rights for women and girls are violated by FGM.

FGM is a practise in which a female's external genitalia are cut or removed. It is also referred to as female genital cutting, female genital mutilation/cutting (FGM/C), and female circumcision. For instance, in a relavtively smaller study conducted in Mumbai found out that the Bohra sect in India engages in FGM, which entails whole or partial removal of the clitoral hood.

International Day of Zero Tolerance to Female Genital Mutilation 2023: Historical Significance

The World Health Organization (WHO) estimates that 3 million girls are at risk of having FGM every year and that more than 200 million girls and women have undergone the surgery globally. After the Campaign Against Female Genital Mutilation officially declared "Zero Tolerance to FGM" in Africa on February 6, 2003 saw the creation of the International Day of Zero Tolerance for FGM.

200 million women & girls alive today have been subjected to female genital mutilation (FGM), which involves altering or injuring the female genitalia for non-medical reasons.



It's a human rights violation.



More from @UNFPA on Monday's #EndFGM Day. https://t.co/xicMqnk08A pic.twitter.com/OqTDK0KVEI — United Nations (@UN) February 6, 2023

International Day of Zero Tolerance to Female Genital Mutilation 2023: Theme

The theme of the 2023 International Day to End Female Genital Mutilation is "Partnership with Men and Boys to Change Social and Gender Norms to End FGM."

International Day of Zero Tolerance to Female Genital Mutilation: Dark facts

According to the World Heatlh Organization website, FGM is categorized into four broad categories in 1995 and again in 2007:

Type I: Partial or total removal of the clitoris and/or the prepuce.

Type II: Partial or total removal of the clitoris and labia minora, with or without excision of the labia majora.

Type III: Narrowing of the vaginal orifice by cutting and bringing together the labia minora and/or the labia majora to create a type of seal, with or without excision of the clitoris. In most instances, the cut edges of the labia are stitched together, which is referred to as ‘infibulation’.

Type IV: All other harmful procedures to the female genitalia for non-medical purposes, for example: pricking, piercing, incising, scraping and cauterization.

International Day of Zero Tolerance to Female Genital Mutilation: Prevalence in India and worldwide

The practise of FGM is heavily concentrated in a wide range of countries from the Atlantic coast to the Horn of Africa, in regions of the Middle East including Iraq and Yemen, and in some Asian nations like Indonesia, according to statistics from large-scale representative surveys. The prevalence of the practise is above 90% in Somalia, Guinea, and Djibouti, although it only affects 1% or less of girls and women in Cameroon and Uganda.

However, FGM is an issue relating to human rights that affects women and girls all around the world. According to the findings, FGM occurs in a number of countries, including Colombia, India, Malaysia, Oman, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates.

The type of FGM performed, the circumstances surrounding the practise, and the size of the population groups affected differ tremendously in each of these countries.

(Disclaimer: The article is based on information and data available on official UN & WHO websites. Zee News does not confirm this.)