International Women's Day 2020: Here's how you can make your female colleagues feel special

New Delhi: Dear men, this Women's Day, do your bit to make the women you know feel special. It can be at home or at work. Your female colleagues are the ones you see every day and spend most of your time with. So, why not mark the occasion by making it special for them? It is time to thank the women you work with! Trust us, a small gesture can make somebody's day.

So if you intend to make the day cheerful for any of your colleagues, here are a few ideas:

Transform her workstation: The first thing you can do is to give their desk a new look. Take out some time out, add colours to their workstations. You can use quirky material and bright coloured props to do the same. This will instantly bring a smile on their faces as soon as they step in.

Bon appétit: Don't let her consume the same old canteen food. Order something delicious for your women colleagues. This will surely cheer them up, after all, food is everything.

Share the workload: Oh come on, give her a break! Or, at least, you must make sure that her work pressure is reduced. Else, if possible, you can also relieve her a bit early from office and make her spend more time with family and friends to celebrate womanhood.

Flowers: This is one thing that never disappoints women. A flower is blessed with multiple abilities. Apart from soothing the eyes, it also disseminates positivity. So if you are planning something like this, then simply go for it.

Compliments: Well, these are something which women can never really get tired of. Praising her personality or outfit or even a minute detail about her jewellery will make the day more memorable for your female colleagues.

Here's wishing all the lovely women out there a very Happy International Women's Day.