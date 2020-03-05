International Women's Day 2020: These top quotes by powerful women in the world will surely inspire you

New Delhi: International Women's Day is celebrated on March 8 across the globe. Also known as the International Working Women's Day, this is the day when you take some time out and celebrate the joy of womanhood and for the men, you can make the women around you feel special and loved. The essence and spirit of being a woman should be celebrated on this day, and what better way to start your day by reading some of the most inspiring quotes.

Here's the compilation of top quotes and messages by powerful women in the world which will encourage you to make bold choices and stand by them.

To our lovely ladies out there, wishing each one of you a very Happy Women's Day.