Jagannath Puri Rath Yatra 2023 Livestreaming: How, When And Where To Watch Rath Yatra

The annual Rath Yatra of Lord Jagannath and his siblings, Lord Balabhadra and Devi Subhadra, is all set to be celebrated with fanfare on June 20 in Puri, Odisha. The Taladhwaja Rath for Lord Balabhadra, the Darpadalan Rath for Goddess Subhadra, and the Nandighosa Rath for Lord Jagannath each have their own colours, height, diameter, wooden horses, guardian deities, and even charioteers. On the day of Rath Yatra, the three chariots of Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra and Devi Subhadra are moved from the Jagannath Temple to Shree Gundicha Temple.

Jagannath Puri Rath Yatra 2023: Free Live Streaming Timing, Where To Watch

So when can the devotees watch the Jagannath Rath Yatra 2023 live for free? The Jagannath Rath Yatra is being telecasted live from 8 AM onwards today, Tuesday, June 20. The devotees can watch the Rath Yatra live on various TV channels like DD-Bharati, DD-Odia, and other Doordarshan channels. The Puri Jagannath Rath Yatra 2023 can be viewed live on Jio TV and the Doordarshan's Youtube channel— https://www.youtube.com/DoordarshanNational