Janmashtami 2021: 3 must have Methais this festive season

New Delhi: Janmashtami is a festival that celebrates the birth of Lord Krishna. Who was also one of the ten forms of Lord Vishnu. Lord Krishna, also known as ‘Makhan chor’, was a big ‘Foodie’ and is known to have a sweet tooth. Janmashtami is celebrated every year with great devotion and enthusiasm. Devotees decorate the Paalna (cradle in which Krishna ji sleeps after birth) and make a number of delicious items ‘pakwaan’ for the festival.

So, we have brought you sweets without which Janmashtami is not complete.

Srikhand

Shrikhand is made with hung curd (dahi), sugar and garnished with cardamom powder and saffron. It is an easy and tasty recipe which can be made at home in 15 to 20 mins. And this is a recipe which will definitely be loved by everyone in your family at this festival.

Panchamrit

Panchamrit, which means five nectar, is made out of five ingredients, each signifying something. Starting with milk, which is for blessing of purity, curd for prosperity and progeny, honey for sweet speech, ghee for victory and lastly sugar that is for happiness. It is considered as an important part of the puja and offering on janmashtami.

Makkhan Mishri

Lord Krishna’s anecdote of stealing Makkhan from the houses of Gokul is a story every Indian child knows. That is also a reason why he is also called as ‘Makkhan Chor’. Makkhan Mishri is among the first sweets made on his birthday. This is a simple sweet made with fresh white butter, mishri and topped with a tulsi leaf.

Wishing you all a very happy Janmashtami.